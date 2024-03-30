Paris St Germain manager Luis Enrique has urged his players to keep cool heads ahead of their Ligue 1 clash against Marseille. (More Football News)
PSG head to the Orange Velodrome for Easter Sunday’s ‘Le Classique’, staged between two of France’s biggest club sides.
The visitors will be the favourites to emerge from the clash with another win on their unstoppable march towards the Ligue 1 title.
The Parisians are 12 points clear of second-placed Brest, and hold an aggregate 7-0 scoreline against Marseille in the last two head-to-heads.
But Enrique warned: “These are different matches, because of the rivalry between the clubs and the fans.
“You have to go into them highly motivated, and you have to be able to manage your nerves and stay calm.
“I’m very aware of the importance of Le Classique for the players, the fans and the club. My job is to ensure that everything goes as well as possible for us.
“Our aim is to win, to keep getting closer to the title and to beat our rivals. We want to go to Marseille to be competitive, and we are concentrating on our strengths, on what we know how to do, to win matches.”
Kylian Mbappe told PSG just last month that he will leave the club when his contract expires at the end of the season.
PSG have endured three draws in the five league matches since the France international’s decision.
However, during that period, PSG have also booked their place in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, and broke up for the international fixtures with a thumping 6-2 win at Montpellier, with Mbappe scoring a hat-trick.
But Enrique was dealt an injury blow during the international break, with winger Bradley Barcola sidelined for the foreseeable future after he picked up a muscular injury while on duty for France Under-23s.
“I can’t talk about the length of Bradley Barcola’s absence because it is in the hands of the medical staff,” added Enrique.
“But after this international break, almost all the players are ready. We’re at a pivotal point in the season.
“We have to think of the team first, which takes priority over personal interests. But I’m pleasantly surprised by everyone’s physical condition, especially in training.”
Marseille manager Jean-Louis Gasset oversaw a five-game winning sequence on his arrival at the club, but his side host the champions following successive defeats against Villarreal in the Europa League, and at Rennes in Ligue 1. They are seventh in the table.