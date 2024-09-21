Football

Ligue 1: Enrique Lauds Dembele Improvement, Backs Him To Be More Ruthless

PSG winger Ousmane Dembele
Luis Enrique praised Ousmane Dembele for making positive strides at Paris Saint-Germain but backed him to become more ruthless in front of goal. (More Football News)

The 27-year-old has scored nine goals and provided 17 assists in 47 matches for PSG since joining from Barcelona for a reported fee of around €50million in August last year.

Following Kylian Mbappe's departure to Real Madrid, Dembele has stepped up, scoring three goals and providing two assists in four Ligue 1 games so far.

With Reims next up, Luis Enrique is confident Dembele will continue to improve as the season continues.

"Ousmane is like last season, perhaps a little more effective in terms of finishing," he told reporters.

"But he's always been decisive for us, he has that ability to beat opponents in a unique way. Maybe he needs to work more on his efficiency.

"Last year's version of Dembele was very good and this year's is better and we're working on making it better still."

Despite losing Mbappe at the end of last season, Luis Enrique assured everyone that he was happy with the squad that he has.

"I think we'll have an even better team next year, even if I don't know which players we'll have," Luis Enrique said.

"It's a positive thought that I'm trying to pass on to the club. This year we have a better team than last year."

PSG will be without Marco Asensio for the game against Reims after the Spanish forward suffered a muscle strain in his right thigh.

Goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma is also continuing to have treatment after picking up a muscle problem. Striker Goncalo Ramos and defenders Lucas Hernandez and Presnel Kimpembe are still out with injuries.

PSG have had little time to prepare to face Reims, who are sixth in the Ligue 1 standings, after their 1-0 win at home over Girona in their Champions League opener on Wednesday.

"It's the shortest we can have with only two days between each game," Luis Enrique added. "The risk after the Champions League is there.

"We're playing away against a good team but we hope we can manage these circumstances."

