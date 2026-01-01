Ligue 1 Matchday 19 Preview: PSG, Marseille Seek Reset After Champions League Defeats

PSG travel to second-bottom Auxerre after a 2-1 defeat to Sporting CP in Champions League
Marseille host LIgue 1 table-toppers Lens, who arrive on a 10-match winning streak
Adrien Thomasson and Achraf Hakimi are key players to watch in Matchday 19
After midweek defeats in the UEFA Champions League, Ligue 1 heavyweights Paris Saint-Germain and Marseille return to league action under intense pressure on Matchday 19. PSG, the reigning European champions, were beaten 2-1 by Sporting CP, while Marseille suffered a 3-0 home defeat to Liverpool.
PSG are enduring a poor run of form, having lost two of their last three matches across competitions. Luis Enrique’s side travel to second-bottom Auxerre on Friday, a fixture that, on paper, offers an opportunity to get a positive result.
“We’re not yet where we want to be in the league. We need to keep working hard and trying to win,” Enrique said. “We’re used to deep defensive blocks. That’s often how our opponents play against us. We want to become leaders, but Lens are in great form with 10 consecutive wins. It’s exciting.”
Marseille Face Stern Test
Marseille’s task is considerably tougher, with table-toppers Lens arriving at the Stade Vélodrome. The leaders recorded their 10th consecutive win across all competitions last weekend. The club, champions of France just once in 1998, currently lead defending champions PSG by one point.
Marseille are third in the standings and boast Ligue 1’s best attacking record, scoring 41 goals after 18 rounds.
However, defensive inconsistency remains a concern. The loss to Liverpool marked the first time since March 2022 that Marseille have suffered back-to-back home defeats without scoring.
Ligue 1 Matchday 19: Players To Watch
Adrien Thomasson has been key for Lens, flourishing since moving into a deeper role and contributing six assists and two goals. Alongside PSG midfielder Vitinha, Thomasson is the joint top assist provider in Ligue 1.
For PSG, Achraf Hakimi is expected to return after the Africa Cup of Nations, where Morocco lost to Senegal in the final. “He’s in normal shape. We’ll have to wait and see how he is on the training ground,” Enrique said.
Ligue 1 Matchday 19: Off-Field Issues
Away from the pitch, PSG and France defender Lucas Hernandez is the subject of an investigation by the Versailles public prosecutor’s office.
French magazine Paris Match reported that Hernandez has been accused of human trafficking and undeclared work. A Colombian family reportedly alleged that Hernandez and his wife employed them without a legal framework and under excessively long working hours.
(With AP Inputs)