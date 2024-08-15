Football

Ligue 1 2024-25 Live Streaming: Schedule, When And Where To Watch - Complete Guide

Get the live streaming, schedule and other details for the upcoming Ligue 1 2024-25 season

2024_Ligue 1_PSG vs Toulouse_Photo_1
Ligue 1 2023-24 champion PSG | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena
The biggest prize in French football will again be on the line as the top teams from the country will lock horns for the next nine months chasing glory. (More Football News)

The Ligue 1 2024-25 season is about to start and the big absentee will of course be Kylian Mbappe, who has left PSG to start a new journey at Real Madrid.

Despite Mbappe's departure, PSG will again enter the league as favourites, having won the last three titles. Since the 2012-13 season, PSG have won the Ligue 1 on all occasions except two.

Monaco, Brest, Lyon and Lille will all try to ensure that PSG do not clinch the title for the fourth straight season.

As for the new teams, Auxerre and Angers return to the top flight after one year's absence while Saint-Étienne, the only team apart from PSG to win the league 10 times, were also promoted.

Metz, Lorient and Clermont were the teams relegated to 2024–25 Ligue 2.

Ligue 1 2024-25 Complete Fixtures:

You can find the detailed schedule of the Ligue 1 2024-25 season HERE

When is the Ligue 1 2024/25 starting?

The Ligue 1 2024/25 season starts off on August 16, Friday. However, in India the season will begin on August 17, Saturday.

Which is the first fixture in the Ligue 1 2024/25 season?

The Ligue 1 2024/25 opener will feature PSG starting their title defence against Le Havre AC on August 17, Saturday 00:15 IST.

Ligue 1 2024-25 live streaming details

In India, Ligue 12024-25 season will be streamed live on FanCode app and website. The TV broadcast of the Ligue 1 2024-25 season is not yet final.

