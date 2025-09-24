Levante 1-4 Real Madrid, La Liga: Mastantuono Gets Going As Mbappe, Vinicius Strike In Thumping Win

Kylian Mbappé scored twice in three minutes for Los Blancos
Franco Mastantuono made his scoring debut with Real Madrid
Madrid is the only team to have won all of its six league matches this season
Real Madrid continued their perfect start under Xabi Alonso continued as they hammered Levante 4-1 in LaLiga.
Vinicius Junior opened the scoring before assisting Franco Mastantuono's first Los Blancos goal before half-time, while Kylian Mbappe grabbed two of his own after Etta Eyong's strike for Levante.
It was a worrying start for Alonso's side, with Carlos Alvarez going close for the hosts after just four minutes before Adrian de la Fuente missed a golden opportunity eight minutes later as his header went wide of the target.
Madrid eventually kicked into gear and made a breakthrough in the 28th minute as Vinicius, who had reacted angrily to being substituted off in Madrid's previous game, curled the ball into the net with the outside of his boot, leaving Mathew Ryan helpless in the goal.
Mastantuono helped himself to his maiden Madrid goal 10 minutes later as he finished off a clinical counter-attack, but Eyong cut the deficit in half shortly into the second period as he headed a rebound past Thibaut Courtois.
Yet a cheeky penalty from Mbappe restored Madrid's two-goal cushion in the 64th minute, and the France star put the game to bed moments later as he took the ball around Ryan and finished into an empty net after a great pass from Arda Guler.
Data Debrief: Mbappe's magical run rolls on
Despite their sluggish start, Madrid did not look back after taking the lead, producing 3.54 expected goals (xG) from 24 shots to Levante's 1.58 from 11 attempts.
Mbappe, who converted both of the big chances that came his way, has now scored seven goals in six LaLiga matches, netting in all but one game in all competitions for Los Blancos this season.
Madrid have started a LaLiga season with six wins in their first six matches for the sixth time in the competition's history (1958-59, 1961-62, 1968-69, 1987-88, 2022-23 and 2025-26).
Levante, meanwhile, have now lost 12 of their 17 home games against Madrid in LaLiga (won two, drawn three), suffering more such defeats against them than against any other side in the competition.