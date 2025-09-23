Levante Vs Real Madrid LIVE Score, La Liga: Los Blancos Look To Consolidate Numero Spot Against Granotes

Levante Vs Real Madrid LIVE, La Liga: Xabi Alonso's men look to consolidate top spot against Granotes. Catch the live updates from the Spanish football league match at the Estadio Ciutat de València, right here

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Real Madrid Vs Espanyol Live Streaming, La Liga 2025-26 Preview Head-To-Head Record Starting XIs
Real Madrid Vs Levante Live Score, La Liga 2025-26: Los Blancos are top of the Spanish league standings. AP
Welcome to the live updates of the Spanish La Liga 2025-26 match where Levante host Real Madrid at the Estadio Ciutat de Valencia on Wednesday, September 24, in the Matchday 6 clash that pits the newly-promoted side against the league leaders. Levante enter the match buoyed by their emphatic 4-0 victory against Girona, while Real Madrid aim to extend their perfect start under new manager Xabi Alonso. Catch the live updates from the Spanish football league match at the Estadio Ciutat de València, right here
LIVE UPDATES

Levante Vs Real Madrid Live Score, La Liga Updates: Starting XIs

Levante Vs Real Madrid Live Score, La Liga Updates: H2H

Total matches: 30

Levante won: 6

Real Madrid won: 20

Draws: 4

Levante Vs Real Madrid Live Score, La Liga Updates: Match Details

  • Location: Manises, Spain

  • Stadium: Ciutat de Valencia

  • Date: Wednesday, September 24

  • Kick-off Time: 01:00 a.m. IST 

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score, T20 Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Nawaz, Talat Power PAK To 5-Wicket Win

  2. Ranji Trophy 2025-26: Karnataka Name KL Rahul, Prasidh Krishna In Probables List

  3. Former Umpire Harold 'Dickie' Bird Dies Aged 92

  4. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Toss Update, T20 Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: PAK Opt To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs

  5. New Zealand Legend Ross Taylor Performs Samoa Dance On Return From Retirement - Watch

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Alexander Bublik Wins Hangzhou Title, Lorenzo Musetti Stunned By Alejandro Tabilo In Chengdu

  2. Iga Swiatek Vs Ekaterina Alexandrova, Korea Open 2025: Polish Star Overcomes Early Scare To Clinch Maiden Title

  3. Jasmine Paolini Downs Jessica Pegula As Italy Retain Billie Jean King Cup Title

  4. Billie Jean King Cup: Italy Ride On Paolini's Heroics To Reach Final

  5. Billie Jean King Cup: Paolini And Italy's Comeback Heroics Seal Final Spot

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Himachal Pradesh Rains: Recurring Landslides, Flash Floods Leave Farmers Devastated

  2. Rubio Calls India ‘Critically Important’ After Talks With Jaishankar

  3. Trump's 'Reckless' $100,000 H-1B Fee Slammed As Xenophobic Weaponisation Of Immigration Policy, Says Advocacy Group

  4. Kolkata Rains: Heavy Downpour Triggers Massive Waterlogging and School Closures

  5. Canada Arrests Inderjeet Singh Gosal

Entertainment News

  1. Remembering Silk Smitha: Desire, Defiance, And The Cost Of Visibility

  2. Nishaanchi Review | A Small-Town Masala Carnival From Kashyap’s Filmy Heart

  3. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  4. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  5. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

US News

  1. Trump to Address UNGA : ‘Globalist Institutions Have Decayed the World Order’

  2. Immigration Attorneys, Companies Tell H-1B Visa Holders To Return To US Immediately Or Risk Getting Stranded

  3. US Vetoes Security Council Resolution Demanding Immediate Gaza Ceasefire, Hostage Release

  4. Trump Asks Britain To Call Out Military To Control Its Borders

  5. Trump Claims Credit for India-Pakistan Ceasefire Again, Calls It One of Seven Conflicts He Settled

World News

  1. Rubio Calls India ‘Critically Important’ After Talks With Jaishankar

  2. Trump's 'Reckless' $100,000 H-1B Fee Slammed As Xenophobic Weaponisation Of Immigration Policy, Says Advocacy Group

  3. France Formally Recognises Palestinian Statehood At UN Meeting

  4. Nepal Gen Z Protest Revolution: What’s The Vibe Now?

  5. Peru’s Gen Z Protests Over Wages & Pension Reform; Clashes With Police On Sunday

Latest Stories

  1. Uttarakhand Achieves Historic Revenue Surplus, Confirmed By CAG Report

  2. Zubeen Garg Last Rites: Legendary Singer Laid To Rest With Full State Honours

  3. September 23, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Cancer, Libra, And Pisces

  4. When The River Took The Harvest: Pulwama’s Orchard Farmers Face A Season Of Loss

  5. France Formally Recognises Palestinian Statehood At UN Meeting

  6. Bayer Leverkusen 1-1 Monchengladbach, Bundesliga: Tabakovic Rescues Draw For Visitors

  7. Trump's 'Reckless' $100,000 H-1B Fee Slammed As Xenophobic Weaponisation Of Immigration Policy, Says Advocacy Group

  8. Kolkata Rains: Heavy Downpour Triggers Massive Waterlogging and School Closures