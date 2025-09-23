Levante Vs Real Madrid LIVE Score, La Liga: Los Blancos Look To Consolidate Numero Spot Against Granotes

Real Madrid Vs Levante Live Score, La Liga 2025-26: Los Blancos are top of the Spanish league standings. AP

Welcome to the live updates of the Spanish La Liga 2025-26 match where Levante host Real Madrid at the Estadio Ciutat de Valencia on Wednesday, September 24, in the Matchday 6 clash that pits the newly-promoted side against the league leaders. Levante enter the match buoyed by their emphatic 4-0 victory against Girona, while Real Madrid aim to extend their perfect start under new manager Xabi Alonso. Catch the live updates from the Spanish football league match at the Estadio Ciutat de València, right here

LIVE UPDATES

23 Sept 2025, 11:52:50 pm IST Levante Vs Real Madrid Live Score, La Liga Updates: H2H Total matches: 30 Levante won: 6 Real Madrid won: 20 Draws: 4