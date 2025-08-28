Leeds Vs Newcastle, Premier League 2025-26: Preview, Prediction, Key Players

Bruno Guimaraes insisted that Newcastle United are "always united" as the Alexander Isak transfer saga continues.
The Magpies fell to a heartbreaking defeat against Liverpool, who have had a bid rejected for Isak this summer, after Rio Ngumoha scored a stoppage-time winner at St. James Park on Monday.
Guimaraes scored Newcastle's first goal in the 3-2 defeat, which also saw Anthony Gordon receive a straight red card for a foul on Virgil van Dijk.
Newcastle are still searching for their first league win of the season, and Guimaraes is already fully focused on their next match against Leeds.
"We are never going to give up. I think our mindset is very good as a group," Guimaraes told Sky Sports.
"This is one of the best groups I've ever been involved in. The guys are always positive. It's in the difficult moments and in the good moments we are always united, always together. This is part of football.
"Like I said, our plan for the team is to always try and play our best. Saturday, we have a new opportunity against Leeds to try and get three points."
Leeds, meanwhile, followed up their 5-0 defeat to Arsenal in the league with a disappointing penalty shootout loss to an inexperienced Sheffield Wednesday in the EFL Cup.
Daniel Farke admitted that he felt embarrassed after the defeat to the Championship side on Tuesday.
"We have to take all of the criticism, and we are self-critical because out of all the chances we should put four or five goals to bed," said Farke.
"It's always a bit annoying, and you feel a bit embarrassed as a Premier League side, but we have been involved in so many games on this level, especially in the cup – this is why there are so many surprises and shock results.
"Even the team in the lower league can win such a game. This was one of those days."
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Leeds United – Anton Stach
Following his move from Hoffenheim this summer, Anton Stach has already made a big impact in the Leeds squad.
Stach has created seven chances in the Premier League so far this season, the most of any player. The Leeds midfielder has been directly involved in 11 of their 24 shots, also having four attempts himself (46%).
Newcastle – Harvey Barnes
With Anthony Gordon suspended for this fixture, Harvey Barnes has the opportunity to step up for Newcastle. Barnes has scored five goals in six Premier League appearances against Leeds, netting in five games in a row for Leicester City between 2020 and 2022.
Between 2020-21 and 2022-23, only Mohamed Salah (nine) and Bruno Fernandes (eight) scored more often against the Whites than Barnes.
MATCH PREDICTION – NEWCASTLE WIN
Leeds are unbeaten in their last 21 home league games (won W18 D3), their joint best run under Farke. They last had a longer run between January 2009 and January 2010 (25 in League One), while in the top-two tiers their previous best run was between May 1991 and November 1992 (31).
Newcastle are one of two sides Farke has faced in the Premier League more than once without losing against (W1 D1), along with Bournemouth; the Cherries were managed by Eddie Howe in those two games in 2019-20, making him one of two managers Farke has faced twice and not lost against, along with Steve Bruce.
Leeds have lost just one of their last six Premier League games against Newcastle (W2 D3), going down 1-0 at home in January 2022.
However, Newcastle have won 50% of their Premier League away games against Leeds (seven from 14), their highest win rate against any side they have faced 10 or more times on the road.
Newcastle have lost three of their last four Premier League matches (D1), more than in their previous 11 games (W8 D1 L2). The Magpies last had a longer winless run between September and October 2024 (five games).
Howe's side could struggle in the final third without Gordon. He has had more shots than any other Premier League player this season (10), and only three players have had more touches in the opposition box (12).
OPTA WIN PROBABILITY
Leeds United – 29.5%
Draw – 25.8%
Newcastle 44.7%