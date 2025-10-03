Leeds United Vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview, Premier League: Prediction, Head-To-Head, Players To Watch Out For

Spurs take on an in-form Leeds United in the Premier League this weekend
The north London side are currently fourth in the league table
Leeds, meanwhile, are unbeaten at Elland Road in the Premier League
Kevin Danso believes Tottenham have adopted a mentality that they are never beaten after recovering several late deficits in their recent games.
After coming back from two goals down to draw 2-2 against Bodo/Glimt in the Champions League, Spurs have now come from behind to draw three of their last four matches.
Thomas Frank’s side also recovered from the same deficit against Brighton in the Premier League before scoring a late equaliser against Wolves in their most recent league match.
The north London side, who are currently fourth in the league table, face a trip to Leeds United before the international break.
Danso believes it is important for Spurs to continue to build on their recent comebacks ahead of the hiatus.
Reflecting on their Champions League draw, Danso told SpursPlay: “Obviously we wanted more from the game, we wanted to win. Unfortunately, we didn’t, but as I said, we showed a great mentality to come back from 2-0 down.
“We want to keep a clean sheet. As a defender, that’s one of the most important things, but if you do go a goal down, the really important thing – and something we’ve integrated into our game – is that mentality to come back.
“Whatever the situation, to stay in the game and give ourselves every opportunity to come back or win.
“Today, it wasn’t quite there, but our mentality came out again. It’s the third time we’ve been down and come back.”
Leeds, meanwhile, are unbeaten at Elland Road in the Premier League this season, winning once in three home games so far (D2).
Whites midfielder Sean Longstaff believes their home fans can make a big impact on the outcome of their return to the English top flight.
“Hopefully we can keep putting in performances and picking up points to stay in the league because, ultimately, there is nothing better than playing in this stadium when it is in the Premier League,” said Longstaff after their 2-2 draw with Bournemouth.
“I think to come here and play every week is something that I definitely don’t take for granted and I am looking to do that for as long as possible.
“I played here a few times and whenever the crowd gets up, you always feel like at least we are going to score, and now to have that on my side is a massive privilege really.”
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Leeds United – Sean Longstaff
Since making his first Premier League start for Leeds on August 30, no player has made more tackles in the Premier League than Longstaff (19, level with Spurs midfielder Joao Palhinha), and only three players have created more chances than his eight.
The 27-year-old midfielder also scored and assisted in their 2-2 draw against Bournemouth last time out.
Tottenham – Richarlison
Richarlison could make his 250th Premier League appearance in this match to become the fifth Brazilian to reach that milestone, along with Willian, Ederson, Fernandinho and Roberto Firmino.
He will be the 300th player to play 250 games overall, with Michail Antonio the last player to net on his 250th outing, back in April 2024.
MATCH PREDICTION – TOTTENHAM WIN
Tottenham have won on their last two league visits to Elland Road and could beat Leeds away from home three times running in the league for the very first time.
Spurs have also picked up seven points in their three away Premier League games in 2025-26 (W2 D1), as many as in their previous 11 games on the road combined (W2 D1 L8).
Leeds have lost nine of their last 11 Premier League games against Tottenham (W1 D1), including each of their last four in a row – their longest ever league losing run to Spurs.
However, Leeds have now gone a full year without losing a home league game, with their 23-match unbeaten run at Elland Road beginning in September 2024 against Coventry City.
Only three teams have netted more set-piece goals than Leeds in the Premier League this season (four), but the Whites have shipped six set-piece goals themselves – only West Ham (eight) have conceded more.
Leeds have shipped four goals in their last two home Premier League games against Spurs, losing 4-0 in Marcelo Bielsa’s final game in charge and 4-1 in their final game of 2022-23 before being relegated. No side has ever scored four goals in three away league matches at Elland Road in a row.
OPTA WIN PROBABILITY
Leeds United – 31.3%
Draw – 25.2%
Tottenham – 43.5%