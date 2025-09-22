Lazio 0-1 Roma, Serie A: Pellegrini Seals Win In Feisty Derby Della Capitale As Belahyane, Guendouzi See Red

Roma triumphed over Lazio 1-0 in Derby della Capitale, with Lorenzo Pellegrini's first-half goal sealing their unbeaten streak in local derbies

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Lazio vs Roma Serie A 2025-26 Lorenzo Pellegrini
Lorenzo Pellegrini celebrates after scoring against Lazio.
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Roma won 1-0 against Lazio in Serie A 2025-26 Derby della Capitale

  • Lorenzo Pellegrini scored the decisive goal for Roma

  • Lazio had two players, Reda Belahyane and Matteo Guendouzi, sent off

Lorenzo Pellegrini was Roma's Derby della Capitale hero as they beat rivals Lazio 1-0 at Stadio Olimpico, where Maurizio Sarri's team had two players sent off.

The Giallorossi claimed local bragging rights in the Italian capital, as Reda Belahyane and Matteo Guendouzi saw red late on for Lazio.

Sarri's team created better opportunities in the opening half an hour, with Pedro and Mattia Zaccagni both going close.

However, it was Roma who struck the decisive blow in the 38th minute, as Matias Soule teed up Pellegrini for a wonderful first-time finish beyond Ivan Provedel.

The Lazio goalkeeper came to his side's rescue to deny Devyne Rensch and Angelino before the hosts squandered a glorious opportunity to equalise in the 54th minute, with Boulaye Dia blazing over when clear on goal. 

Lazio's frustration was compounded in the 86th minute when Belahyane was shown a straight red card for a high challenge on Manu Kone.

Roma survived stoppage-time scares when Mile Svilar thwarted Valentin Castellanos and Danilo Cataldi struck the woodwork, but an equaliser eluded Lazio, who had Guendouzi sent off after the final whistle for foul and abusive language.

Data Debrief: Golden oldie Gasperini guides Giallorossi to victory

Related Content
Related Content

At 67 years and 238 days, Gian Piero Gasperini is the second-oldest coach to win a Rome derby in all competitions, behind only Claudio Ranieri (73 years and 77 days).

Roma are now unbeaten in their last five league derbies against Lazio, while they registered their 14th clean sheet of 2025 – the highest tally of any team in the big five European leagues.

Lazio, meanwhile, have lost three of their opening four games in a Serie A campaign for only the third time in the last 50 seasons.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India vs Pakistan Highlights, T20 Asia Cup 2025, Super Four: IND Win By 6 Wickets And 7 Balls To Spare

  2. Saim Ayub’s Poor Batting Form Raises Big Questions Before India Vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Clash

  3. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: High-Stakes Dubai Clash Amid Drama And Billion-Rupee Rivalry

  4. India Vs Pakistan: Pycroft Has Done Nothing Wrong, Says R Ashwin As He Slams PCB 'Drama'

  5. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For In IND Vs PAK Clash

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jasmine Paolini Downs Jessica Pegula As Italy Retain Billie Jean King Cup Title

  2. Billie Jean King Cup: Italy Ride On Paolini's Heroics To Reach Final

  3. Billie Jean King Cup: Paolini And Italy's Comeback Heroics Seal Final Spot

  4. Billie Jean King Cup 2025: Jessica Pegula, Taylor Townsend Lead USA To Doubles Semi-Final

  5. Laver Cup 2025: Watching Carlos Alcaraz Is 'A Real Treat', Says Roger Federer

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  3. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

  5. PV Sindhu Vs An Se Young, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Straight-Game Loss In Quarter-Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. PM Modi To Address Nation At 5 PM Today, September 21

  2. Sassoon Dock: Mumbai’s Oldest Fishing Harbour Faces A Storm

  3. PM’s Principal Secretary Urges Indian Professionals Abroad to Return Amid H-1B Visa Hike

  4. Vaishnaw Marks Bullet Train Tunnel Breakthrough, Confirms Phase One Launch In 2027

  5. The Heat Is On: Textile Exporters And Workers Await Government Action

Entertainment News

  1. Nishaanchi Review | A Small-Town Masala Carnival From Kashyap’s Filmy Heart

  2. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  3. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  4. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  5. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

US News

  1. Immigration Attorneys, Companies Tell H-1B Visa Holders To Return To US Immediately Or Risk Getting Stranded

  2. US Vetoes Security Council Resolution Demanding Immediate Gaza Ceasefire, Hostage Release

  3. Trump Asks Britain To Call Out Military To Control Its Borders

  4. Trump Claims Credit for India-Pakistan Ceasefire Again, Calls It One of Seven Conflicts He Settled

  5. Jimmy Kimmel Taken Off Air Over Charlie Kirk Comments, ‘Kimmel Has Zero Talent’, Says Trump

World News

  1. The New Faces of Power: Who Are the Five Contenders Voted by Gen Z for Nepal’s Interim PM?

  2. Trump Warns Afghanistan Of 'Bad Things' If Bagram Air Base Not Returned To US

  3. Nepal Gen Z Protests: The Revolution Will Be Memefied

  4. Immigration Attorneys, Companies Tell H-1B Visa Holders To Return To US Immediately Or Risk Getting Stranded

  5. PM’s Principal Secretary Urges Indian Professionals Abroad to Return Amid H-1B Visa Hike

Latest Stories

  1. Kolkata Weather Today: Light Rain and Thunderstorms Continue

  2. How The Nepal Gen Z Protests Challenge Corruption, Nepotism And Power

  3. Nepal's Political Journey: Monarchy, Democracy And Everything In Between

  4. From Streets to Screens: How Nepal’s Gen Z Toppled a Government on Discord

  5. Curse Of The Cusecs: How Punjab Floods Washed Away Lives And Homes Within Minutes

  6. India Vs Oman, Asia Cup: Arshdeep Reaches 100 T20I Wickets As IND Beat OMA By 21 Runs

  7. Trump Proclamation Sets USD 100,000 Fee for H-1B Visa Sponsorship, Raising Concerns for Indian Tech Workers

  8. Weekly Horoscope For September 21-27, 2025: Career Growth and Shifts Await Gemini, Virgo and Capricorn