Roma won 1-0 against Lazio in Serie A 2025-26 Derby della Capitale
Lorenzo Pellegrini scored the decisive goal for Roma
Lazio had two players, Reda Belahyane and Matteo Guendouzi, sent off
Lorenzo Pellegrini was Roma's Derby della Capitale hero as they beat rivals Lazio 1-0 at Stadio Olimpico, where Maurizio Sarri's team had two players sent off.
The Giallorossi claimed local bragging rights in the Italian capital, as Reda Belahyane and Matteo Guendouzi saw red late on for Lazio.
Sarri's team created better opportunities in the opening half an hour, with Pedro and Mattia Zaccagni both going close.
However, it was Roma who struck the decisive blow in the 38th minute, as Matias Soule teed up Pellegrini for a wonderful first-time finish beyond Ivan Provedel.
The Lazio goalkeeper came to his side's rescue to deny Devyne Rensch and Angelino before the hosts squandered a glorious opportunity to equalise in the 54th minute, with Boulaye Dia blazing over when clear on goal.
Lazio's frustration was compounded in the 86th minute when Belahyane was shown a straight red card for a high challenge on Manu Kone.
Roma survived stoppage-time scares when Mile Svilar thwarted Valentin Castellanos and Danilo Cataldi struck the woodwork, but an equaliser eluded Lazio, who had Guendouzi sent off after the final whistle for foul and abusive language.
Data Debrief: Golden oldie Gasperini guides Giallorossi to victory
At 67 years and 238 days, Gian Piero Gasperini is the second-oldest coach to win a Rome derby in all competitions, behind only Claudio Ranieri (73 years and 77 days).
Roma are now unbeaten in their last five league derbies against Lazio, while they registered their 14th clean sheet of 2025 – the highest tally of any team in the big five European leagues.
Lazio, meanwhile, have lost three of their opening four games in a Serie A campaign for only the third time in the last 50 seasons.