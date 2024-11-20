Serie A: Genoa Confirm Sacking Of Head Coach Alberto Gilardino

Serie A side Genoa have confirmed the departure of their head coach Alberto Gilardino, with Patrick Vieira reportedly on his way in. (More Football News)
Gilardino, a World Cup winner with Italy in 2006, leaves the club with them sitting just one point above the relegation size with 10 points from 12 matches this season.
A former striker who played for clubs including Genoa, Parma, AC Milan and Fiorentina, Gilardino took charge of Genoa in 2022 and helped them earn promotion to the top division before a 11th-place finish during the 2023-24 season.
"The club thanks Gilardino for the goals achieved together over the years and wishes him the best for his career," Genoa said in a statement.
The 42-year-old saw his side salvage a late 1-1 draw against Cesc Fabregas' Como in their last match before the international break.
Genoa were also knocked out of the Coppa Italia in the second round following a defeat to Sampdoria on penalties in September.
Arsenal legend Vieira is set to replace him, according to multiple reports.
The former France midfielder has been out of work since leaving Strasbourg by mutual consent in July.
Vieira lifted the World Cup and the Euros with his national team while also winning silverware with AC Milan, Arsenal, Inter Milan and Manchester City during an illustrious playing career.
After retiring in 2011, he has managed New York City FC, Nice, Crystal Palace and Strasbourg.
If confirmed as the Genoa manager, Vieira will become the first French manager to work in at least three of the five major European championships in the 21st century.
He would also reunite with former City and Inter teammate Mario Balotelli, who he also managed at Genoa during the 2018-19 season.
Genoa will face Cagliari at Stadio Luigi Ferraris in their next match on Sunday.