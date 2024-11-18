Sports

Nations League: Adrien Rabiot Scores Twice As France Beat Italy 3-1, Win Group A2

Adrien Rabiot scored two goals as France beat Italy 3-1 to win Group A2 in UEFA Nations League 2024-25 on Monday (November 18). Both teams had already secured their places in the quarter-finals before the match in Milan, but France needed to win by at least two goals to take top spot. Rabiot headed the visitors in front just inside two minutes. France shocked San Siro into silence in the 33rd when Lucas Digne curled in a superb free kick from 25 yards that went into the top left corner via the underside of the bar and Guglielmo Vicario. It went down as an own-goal from the Italy goalkeeper, who was a late replacement after Gianluigi Donnarumma fell ill with a stomach bug.