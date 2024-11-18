France's Adrien Rabiot, right, celebrates with Matteo Guendouzi after the Nations League soccer match between Italy and France, at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.
Italy goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario misses the third goal during the Nations League soccer match between Italy and France, at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.
France's Marcus Thuram, centre, challenges for the ball with Italy's Sandro Tonali, centre left, and Davide Frattesi during the Nations League soccer match between Italy and France, at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.
France's Jules Kounde, third from left, and Italy's Manuel Locatelli, right, challenge for the ball during the Nations League soccer match between Italy and France, at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.
France's Adrien Rabiot, centre, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's third goal during the Nations League soccer match between Italy and France, at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.
Italy's Andrea Cambiaso, right, celebrates after scoring his side's first goal with Giovanni Di Lorenzo during the Nations League soccer match between Italy and France, at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.
Italy's Alessandro Bastoni, centre, heads the ball during the Nations League soccer match between Italy and France, at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.
France's Lucas Digne, right, shoots the ball before Italy's goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario scores the own goal during the Nations League soccer match between Italy and France, at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.
France's Lucas Digne, centre, celebrates with teammates after Italy goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario scored the own goal during the Nations League soccer match between Italy and France, at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.