Nations League: Adrien Rabiot Scores Twice As France Beat Italy 3-1, Win Group A2

Adrien Rabiot scored two goals as France beat Italy 3-1 to win Group A2 in UEFA Nations League 2024-25 on Monday (November 18). Both teams had already secured their places in the quarter-finals before the match in Milan, but France needed to win by at least two goals to take top spot. Rabiot headed the visitors in front just inside two minutes. France shocked San Siro into silence in the 33rd when Lucas Digne curled in a superb free kick from 25 yards that went into the top left corner via the underside of the bar and Guglielmo Vicario. It went down as an own-goal from the Italy goalkeeper, who was a late replacement after Gianluigi Donnarumma fell ill with a stomach bug.

France Italy Nations League
Italy France Nations League Photo: AP/Luca Bruno

France's Adrien Rabiot, right, celebrates with Matteo Guendouzi after the Nations League soccer match between Italy and France, at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.

Italy France Nations League
France Italy Nations League Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
Italy goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario misses the third goal during the Nations League soccer match between Italy and France, at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.

France vs Italy
Italy Vs France Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
France's Marcus Thuram, centre, challenges for the ball with Italy's Sandro Tonali, centre left, and Davide Frattesi during the Nations League soccer match between Italy and France, at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.

Italy Vs France
France vs Italy Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
France's Jules Kounde, third from left, and Italy's Manuel Locatelli, right, challenge for the ball during the Nations League soccer match between Italy and France, at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.

UEFA Nations League 2024-25: France vs Italy
UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Italy Vs France Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
France's Adrien Rabiot, centre, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's third goal during the Nations League soccer match between Italy and France, at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.

UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Italy Vs France
UEFA Nations League 2024-25: France vs Italy Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
Italy's Andrea Cambiaso, right, celebrates after scoring his side's first goal with Giovanni Di Lorenzo during the Nations League soccer match between Italy and France, at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.

UEFA Nations League: France vs Italy
UEFA Nations League: Italy Vs France Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
Italy's Alessandro Bastoni, centre, heads the ball during the Nations League soccer match between Italy and France, at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.

UEFA Nations League: Italy Vs France
UEFA Nations League: France vs Italy Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
Italy's Alessandro Bastoni, centre, heads the ball during the Nations League soccer match between Italy and France, at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.

Nations League: France vs Italy
Nations League: Italy Vs France Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
France's Lucas Digne, right, shoots the ball before Italy's goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario scores the own goal during the Nations League soccer match between Italy and France, at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.

Nations League: Italy Vs France
Nations League: France vs Italy Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
France's Lucas Digne, centre, celebrates with teammates after Italy goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario scored the own goal during the Nations League soccer match between Italy and France, at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.

