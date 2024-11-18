Dusan Vlahovic: Forward Says It's 'Easier' To Play For Serbia Than Juventus

Dusan Vlahovic says he finds it "easier" to play in Serbia's tactical approach than at Juventus. (More Football News)
The striker has started all 16 games since Thiago Motta took over this season, scoring nine goals in all competitions, with six of those coming in Serie A.
His recent form saw him recalled to Serbia's squad for the Nations League matches this international break, and he got an assist for their equaliser in a 1-1 draw with Switzerland on Saturday.
Overall, Vlahovic has racked up 50 goals at Juve since his move from Fiorentina in January 2022, but he seemingly suggested his game would improve in a different system.
Motta favours a 4-2-3-1 system, with Vlahovic playing as a lone striker, whereas on international duty, he plays as part of a front two, most recently alongside Aleksandar Mitrovic.
"It is a bit easier for me when there is another striker because Mitrovic holds up the ball and engages in aerial duels, so I can make more of my own characteristics and qualities," Vlahovic told RSI when asked the differences between playing for Serbia and Juventus.
"The coach also does not require many defensive duties from me, so that makes it easier too.
"With my physicality, I can't really run that much and am not as fresh in my finishing when I've been working so hard."