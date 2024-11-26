Football

Bayern Munich Vs Paris Saint-Germain, Champions League: Enrique Calls For PSG To Show Resolve In FCB Clash

The Ligue 1 side are languishing just under the play-off section of the Champions League standings in 25th, having won one, drawn one and lost two of their four matches to date

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Luis-Enrique
PSG boss Luis Enrique
info_icon

Paris Saint-Germain head coach Luis Enrique has urged his side to be brave in Tuesday's Champions League clash at Bayern Munich, admitting their stuttering start leaves no room for error. (More Football News)

PSG are languishing just under the play-off section of the Champions League standings in 25th, having won one, drawn one and lost two of their four matches to date. Bayern are 17th with two wins and two losses.

The difficult start to the campaign has made things more challenging for the Ligue 1 leaders, Luis Enrique said at his pre-match press conference on Monday.

"It's obvious that after four matches, including three at the Parc des Princes, with fair or unfair results, unfair for me, we have to have good results to qualify," he said.

"We made things difficult for ourselves. Football is what it is. You have to score.

Vincent Kompany pictured during a Bayern Munich training session on Monday - null
Bayern Munich Vs PSG: Vincent Kompany Wary Of Parisiens Quality Despite European Struggles

BY Stats Perform

"We will give it our all, we will be brave, we will take risks, as we usually do."

Bayern have won their last three games against PSG in the Champions League, with the French side failing to score in each of those matches.

Luis Enrique accepts it will be a tough match and that his side need to perform above and beyond.

"It is very clear that we are two teams that are similar. We want to have the ball, we press very high... we have similar statistics," he said.

"We are among the best teams with goal chances, but there will only be one ball. And so one team will have to suffer. Them, or us.

"We'll probably have to go further against Bayern. Run more, raise the level, especially against Bayern at home."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IPL Auction: Full Squads And Probable 11s For All 10 Teams Ahead Of The 2025 Season
  2. IND Vs AUS, 1st Test: Five Talking Points From India's Historic Perth Triumph
  3. IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Who Is Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Rajasthan Royals' 13-Year-Old Buy?
  4. Who Is Priyansh Arya, The Highest Paid Uncapped Player On Day 2 Of IPL 2025 Auction
  5. Champions Trophy 2025 In Hybrid Model? ICC Reportedly Trying To Convince PCB
Football News
  1. Leganes 0-3 Real Madrid, La Liga: Mbappe And Bellingham Score As Blancos Close On Barcelona
  2. Arne Slot Relishing Liverpool's Real Madrid, Man City Double-header
  3. Ipswich 1-1 Manchester United: Ruben Amorim Believes His Side Was Guilty Of Overthinking
  4. Premier League: Roy Keane Doubts Manchester United Will Crack Top Four Under Ruben Amorim This Season
  5. Xabier Alonso Criticizes Slow Start Despite Bayer Leverkusen's 5-2 Comeback Victory
Tennis News
  1. Davis Cup: Jannik Sinner Feels Italy 'Handled Pressure Really Well' To Retain Trophy
  2. Davis Cup Finals: Sinner, ITA Win Back-To-Back Titles
  3. Jannik Sinner Guides Italy To Back-to-back Davis Cup Triumphs
  4. Netherlands Vs Italy Live Streaming, Davis Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch NED Vs ITA Final On TV And Online
  5. Davis Cup 2024: Jannik Sinner, Matteo Berrettini Send Defending Champions Italy Into The Final
Hockey News
  1. India Overcome China Challenge To Defend Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Title - In Pics
  2. IND Vs CHN Final Highlights, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Go Back-To-Back After China Triumph In Bihar
  3. Asian Women's Champions Trophy 2024: India Pass China Test To Defend Title On Home Soil
  4. MAS Vs JPN, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Highlights: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Third-Place Match
  5. MAS Vs JPN, Women's ACT 2024: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Rajgir, Settle With Bronze Medal

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Constitution Day: A Decade In The Battlefield Of Ideas
  2. Ajit Pawar Teases MLA Nephew Over Narrow Poll Victory, BJP Rival Suspects 'Conspiracy'
  3. SC Asks CAQM To Consider Resuming Of Physical Classes In Delhi-NCR Schools, Colleges
  4. Day In Pics: November 25, 2024
  5. UP: Violence In Etah After People Oppose Construction Near Dargah Claiming It To Be Waqf Land
Entertainment News
  1. Nayanthara, Dhanush And The Dirty Picture Of Indian Film Industries
  2. Loved Zombieverse 2? Here Are 5 Top Korean Zombie Shows And Films You Shouldn't Miss
  3. Ranbir Kapoor Announces Raj Kapoor Film Festival At IFFI 2024
  4. Pushpa 2 Song Kissik Released With Allu Arjun And Sreeleela On The Dance Floor
  5. The Way Home: Subodh Gupta's Art Loops In Memory, Longing, And Regret
US News
  1. Behind Donald Trump's Win, The Misplaced Optimism Of The White Liberal
  2. Trump's Cabinet In Limbo: Gaetz Drops Out, Others Under Scrutiny Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations
  3. Post-Election, This Italian Village Sells Homes To Americans For $1
  4. 'Bomb Cyclone' Sweeps Northwest US Killing 1, Leaving Thousands Without Power
  5. US: Trump To Nominate Professional Wrestling Mogul Linda McMahon As Education Secretary
World News
  1. In Rome, Jaishankar Meets Counterparts From Several Countries, Including UK, France And Ukraine
  2. Imran Khan Supporters March Towards Islamabad Amid Heavy Police Crackdown In Pakistan
  3. A Look At Israel's Crackdown On Media As It Sanctions Haaretz
  4. West Asia Crisis: Hezbollah Fires 250 Rockets At Israel; EU Urges For Ceasefire
  5. Israel Alleges 'Antisemitic' Act After Missing Rabbi Found Dead In UAE; 3 Arrested
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope, November 25, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. India Vs Australia, 1st Test Day 4 Highlights: Jasprit Bumrah's Men Register Monumental Win In Perth, Take 1-0 Lead In BGT
  3. SMAT 2024 Round 2 Highlights: Baroda Beat Uttarakhand By 5 Wickets, Bengal Seal 8-Wicket Win Over Hyderabad
  4. Behind Donald Trump's Win, The Misplaced Optimism Of The White Liberal
  5. West Asia Crisis: Hezbollah Fires 250 Rockets At Israel; EU Urges For Ceasefire
  6. Puneri Paltan Beat Bengal Warriorz 51-34 In PKL 11
  7. Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Announces New Media Rights Partnership With Sony Pictures Networks India
  8. Weekly Horoscope For November 24th To November 30th: Find Out The Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs