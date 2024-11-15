Football

AIFF Considers Restructuring Santosh Trophy And State Leagues To Boost Domestic Player Exposure

The AIFF State Gradation and State Specific Strategic Plans meeting saw the principal office bearers of the federation listen to the presidents and secretaries of the MAs, who were offered the floor for 40 minutes each

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Santosh-Trophy-2023-24.
Delhi and Karnataka team playing football in Santosh Trophy 2023-24. Photo Courtesy: X/ @IndianFootball
info_icon

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) and its affiliated units on Friday mulled on the possible restructuring of the Santosh Trophy and state leagues in order to give more match time to domestic players. (More Sports News)

Top officials of the AIFF and 32 Member Associations (MAs) from across the country deliberated upon the diverse challenges in each state in a three-day conclave that concluded at the Football House here on Friday. AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey chaired the meetings on all three days.

"The members also agreed that more match time is required for Indian domestic players and discussed how the AIFF and the MAs can restructure the Santosh Trophy or the State Leagues to create more match time," the AIFF said.

The AIFF State Gradation and State Specific Strategic Plans meeting saw the principal office bearers of the federation listen to the presidents and secretaries of the MAs, who were offered the floor for 40 minutes each. 

The MAs made detailed presentations of their operations at the state level over the last three years and unfolded their future plans in the next three years while realistically identifying their challenges and advantages.

Napoli midfielder Scott McTominay - null
Scott McTominay Shares No Regrets About Leaving Man United For Napoli After Impressive Start

BY Stats Perform

The AIFF officials also deliberated upon the proposals from the member associations for the development of football in their respective states in alignment with the Vision 2047 plan.

"We must ensure that there are state-wise plans for maximum optimisation of development, which will also help Indian football to move ahead in totality. Our proposals and discussions for the entire 25 hours in three days hovered around with this specific thought,” said Chaubey.

"we have provisioned for each MA to submit their self-evaluation cards, based on which we will make proposals on a case-to-case basis.”

The self-evaluation cards are broad-based, having nearly 500 points and cover several key areas like administration, infrastructure, football ecosystem, sporting achievements, marketing and broadcasting, etc.

According to the AIFF, the meeting also discussed the possibilities of gaining Atma Nirbhar Status (financial sustainability) for both the AIFF and its MAs. 

"The AIFF, currently, mainly receives grants from three sources – the Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs, GOI, the FIFA, and the AFC, most of which are subject-specific grants.

"AIFF is making every effort to collaborate with various state governments and other organisations for the conduct of national and international tournaments and matches to relieve the budget constraints to an extent. These organisations have largely come forward in extending the infrastructure facilities to the AIFF," it said.

The federation also informed that it currently has 13,195 licensed coaches, and 3,616 registered referees for the 2024-25 season. 

"The meeting felt if the coaches should undergo refresher courses for training at the grassroots level, then the same should be applied to the referees as well. The meeting deliberated upon the improvement of Indian refereeing in general and felt that this is one area that should be looked into specifically," the AIFF said.

It was also noted by the members that nearly Rs 2,200 crore has been approved by several state governments for the renovation of football stadium or infrastructure (like Guwahati Rs 630 crore, Kokrajhar Rs 140 crore, Tawang Rs 224 crore, Nagaland Rs 300 crore, Telangana Rs 27 crore, Uttar Pradesh 800 football fields averaging Rs 1 crore each per field and 18 small stadiums averaging 10 crores for each stadium).

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs South Africa, 4th T20I Live Score: Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma Continue Six-Hitting Spree | IND - 199/1 After 14 Overs
  2. IPL 2025 Player Auction List Announced: Pant, Iyer In First Marquee Set; Rahul In Second
  3. ICC Champions Trophy Tour In Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir - Global Body Takes Action After BCCI Objection
  4. 'Los Angeles Doesn't Have A Cricket Venue,' So What? LA28 Chairman Is Ready To Find The Right Place
  5. Border-Gavaskar Trophy, India Vs Australia Batting Stats: Most runs, Hundreds, And Individual Milestones
Football News
  1. AIFF Considers Restructuring Santosh Trophy And State Leagues To Boost Domestic Player Exposure
  2. Serie A: Ranieri Reveals He Turned Down Offers Before Roma Retirement U-turn
  3. Manchester United: Van Nistelrooy Wishes Red Devils Success Under New Boss Amorim
  4. Scott McTominay Shares No Regrets About Leaving Man United For Napoli After Impressive Start
  5. UEFA Nations League: Carsley Defends Decision To Start Watkins Over Kane Against Greece
Tennis News
  1. Nick Kyrgios Confirms Return To Competitive Tennis At Brisbane International
  2. Asian Games Medalist Prajnesh Gunneswaran Announces Retirement From Professional Tennis
  3. Frances Tiafoe Fined USD 120,000 For Cursing At Umpire, Escapes Suspension At Shanghai Masters
  4. ATP Finals 2024: Jannik Sinner Completes Perfect Group Stage With Daniil Medvedev Win
  5. ATP Finals: Comeback Win Over Alex De Minaur Keeps Taylor Fritz In Semi-final Contention
Hockey News
  1. India Thrash Thailand 13-0 To Continue Women's Asian Champions Trophy Winning Run - In Pics
  2. South Korea Vs Thailand Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Women's Asian Champions Trophy
  3. Malaysia Vs Japan, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024
  4. India Vs China, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024
  5. IND-W Vs THA-W Hockey Highlights, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: India Beat Thailand By 13-0 In Rajgir, Qualify For Semis

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Maharashtra Polls: Vidarbha Farmers’ Suicides and Political Silence
  2. Day In Pics: November 15, 2024
  3. Indian Students Protest Against Oxford Union’s Kashmir Debate
  4. Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Party Splits, Alliances & Political Showdown
  5. Sex With Minor Wife Is Rape, Says Bombay High Court
Entertainment News
  1. Manoj Bajpayee Starrer The Fable Becomes The First Indian Film To Win Best Film At the 38th Leeds International Film Festival UK
  2. Coldplay Announces 4th Show In India: Check Out Date, Venue, Ticket Details
  3. Abhilash Sharma’s Swaha To Have Its India Premiere At The International Film Festival Of Kerala 2024
  4. Kanguva Twitter Review: Suriya Steals The Show; Fans Call His Performance 'Explosive'
  5. How Raj And DK Learned To Stop Worrying And Start Loving The Studio Set-Up
US News
  1. Two Controversial Picks Set Alarm Bells Ringing in Washington
  2. Republicans Sweep US Senate, House With Majority Giving Trump And The GOP More Control In Congress
  3. US Politics: Biden Welcomes Trump At White House, Both Leaders Pledge Smooth Transition Of Power
  4. US Govt Employee Leaks Classified Documents On Israel's Plans To Attack Iran, Arrested By FBI
  5. Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy, Kristi Noem And More To Join Trump 2.0 - What Does It Mean For India?
World News
  1. Indian Students Protest Against Oxford Union’s Kashmir Debate
  2. Russia Bans Child-Free 'Propaganda'; Threatens Freedom Of Women, LGBTQ Community
  3. West Asia: Israel Kills 28 In Gaza In 24 Hours; Bombing Intensifies In Lebanon | Latest
  4. 'It's Got To Stop': US Prez Trump On Ending Russia-Ukraine War
  5. Spain: 10 Dead As Fire Breaks Out At Nursing Home In Zaragoza
Latest Stories
  1. CONCACAF Nations League 2024-25 Quarter-finals Live Streaming: Teams, Match-ups, Schedule, Timings, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  2. France Vs Israel, UEFA Nations League 2024-25, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  3. On Children's Day, Remembering The 14,000 Young Killed In Gaza
  4. Belgium Vs Italy, UEFA Nations League 2024-25, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  5. Horoscope Today, November 14, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For Your Zodiac Sign
  6. US Politics: Biden Welcomes Trump At White House, Both Leaders Pledge Smooth Transition Of Power
  7. Uruguay Open: Forlan Defeated On Debut In Professional Tennis
  8. Ranji Trophy Round 5 Day 2 Highlights: Shami Takes Four On Comeback, Baroda Win Big Against Meghalaya