Las Palmas 1-0 Girona: Alex Munoz Secures Shock Win For Hosts In La Liga

Girona suffered a 1-0 defeat at lowly Las Palmas as a first-half goal from Alex Munoz proved decisive in LaLiga. (More Football News)
Munoz put Las Palmas ahead three minutes before the break with a first-time strike, capitalising on a cross that sailed over the box to find him unmarked.
The visitors showed little urgency in chasing an equaliser, allowing Las Palmas to control most of the match with the home side coming close to doubling their lead.
Girona saw their substitute goalkeeper Juan Carlos sent off from the bench in the 74th minute for abusive language, with their team also awarded a further five yellow cards.
As the clock ran down, Girona intensified their efforts to find a leveller, but their momentum was disrupted by injury stoppages, and Las Palmas secured the victory.
After defying expectations to finish third last season, Girona now sit 13th with 12 points, while Las Palmas are just outside the relegation zone in 17th with nine.
Data Debrief: Las Palmas clinch victory against the odds
Prior to facing Girona, Las Palmas had not won any of their last 12 home games in La Liga (D6 L6), their longest winless run at home in the top flight.
They had a similarly poor record against Girona. At home, Las Palmas had not won any of their last five games in all competitions against their opponents (D1 L4).
Defeat ends Girona coach Michel's unbeaten streak against Las Palmas. He had previously faced them six times in all competitions without losing (W5 D1).