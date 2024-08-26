Football

Lars Knudsen Takes The Reins Of The Danish National Team As Interim Coach

The Danish Football Union revealed on Monday that their interim coach, Morten Wieghorst, a former Denmark international, was temporarily stepping away from his duties due to experiencing mild stress-related issues

Lars-Knudsen-takes-over-Denmark-team
Denmark's interim manager Morten Wieghorst is out for September's Nations League games due to stress. Set-piece coach Lars Knudsen takes over. Photo: X/ @DanishScout_
info_icon

Augsburg assistant coach Lars Knudsen is taking temporary charge of the Danish national team for Nations League games against Switzerland and Serbia next month. (More Sports News)

The Danish Football Union made the announcement Monday, saying interim coach Morten Wieghorst, a former Denmark international, was on sick leave with "minor stress symptoms."

Wieghorst was named interim coach until next year after Kasper Hjulmand stepped down after the European Championship, where Denmark drew its three group games before losing to Germany in the round of 16.

Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi - File
Super League Kerala: With Six Teams, New Football Tournament Hopes To Reignite Love In The State

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The 47-year-old Knudsen, a former set piece coach for the United States men's national team, joined Augsburg in January.

Denmark hosts Switzerland on September 5 and Serbia three days later in Copenhagen.

 Denmark director of football Peter Moller said it was a "special situation" and called the timing "unfortunate."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Mohsin Naqvi Vows Overhaul Following Shock Loss To Bangladesh
  2. IPL 2025 Auction: Punjab Kings To Target Rohit Sharma? Here's What Sanjay Bangar Said On MI's Ex-Captain
  3. Shikhar Dhawan Joins Legends League Cricket, Two Days After International Retirement
  4. KCC T20I Tri-Nations Cup 2024 Final Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Kuwait Vs Hong Kong On TV And Online
  5. Champions Cup: Waqar, Misbah, Saqlain Among Five Mentors Appointed For New Domestic Tournament
Football News
  1. Lars Knudsen Takes The Reins Of The Danish National Team As Interim Coach
  2. Shillong Lajong 0-2 NorthEast United FC, Durand Cup 1st SF Live Score: NEUFC Lead SLFC In NorthEast Derby
  3. Manchester City 4-1 Ipswich Town: Pep Guardiola Hails Pressing 'Animal' Erling Haaland
  4. Chelsea Women 1-0 Arsenal Women: Blues Coach Sonia Bompastor Pleased With Team's Progress
  5. Sven-Goran Eriksson: Former England Manager Passes Away Aged 76
Tennis News
  1. Sumit Nagal At US Open 2024 Round 1 Live Streaming: Opponent, Timing, Where To Watch In India
  2. US Open 2024: Who Has The Best Shot At Title? Players Not Too Sure
  3. US Open: Carlos Alcaraz Vows 'I Will Be 100%' At Flushing Meadows After Ankle Concern
  4. US Open 2024: Emma Raducanu Happy To 'Do Things Differently' At Flushing Meadows
  5. Monterrey Open: Linda Noskova Earns Maiden WTA Tour Title - Match Report
Hockey News
  1. Ex-Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Honors Olympic Bronze-Winning Indian Hockey Team
  2. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  3. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  4. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  5. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Devastating Floods Kill Dozens In Tripura
  2. Badlapur Sexual Assault: Accused Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody By Thane Court
  3. Day In Pics: August 26, 2024
  4. All Primary Schools In Gujarat To Remain Closed On August 27 Due To Heavy Rains
  5. Kangana Ranaut Neither Permitted Nor Authorised: BJP On Mandi MP’s Remarks On Farmers Protest
Entertainment News
  1. It Ends With A Miss: How Lily Bloom’s Story Loses Impact On Screen
  2. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
  3. Political Undercurrents In Bangladesh's New Wave Of Cinema
  4. 'Lost Migrations' Review: The Animated Anthology Invokes Post-Partition Rootlessness In Unified Variation
  5. Gulzar: Showcasing Angst, With Beauty
US News
  1. What Is Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy And Why Is Everyone Talking About It?
  2. Rare Mosquito-Borne Virus Is Causing Alarm In US Towns | Key Details
  3. Walmart Recalls Around 10,000 Apple Juices Over Arsenic Contamination Concerns
  4. Jenna Ortega Opens Up About Deleting Twitter After Receiving AI-Generated Explicit Images Of Herself
  5. Why Are US National Parks Getting $100 Million Grant?
World News
  1. Bangladesh: Muhammad Yunus Greets Hindu Brethren On Janmashtami, Promises Interfaith Harmony
  2. 3 Stabbed During Notting Hill Carnival As UK Records Rise In Knife Attacks
  3. What Is Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy And Why Is Everyone Talking About It?
  4. Taiwan Bans Concert By Chinese Rapper Over Insulting ‘Taipei, China’ Promotional Materials
  5. Mpox Outbreak: Philippines Reports More Monkeypox Cases; Africa CDC Warns Of New Challenges
Latest Stories
  1. Mid-East Tensions: Israel, Hezbollah Pull Back After Airstrike Sunday, Long-Feared War Averted For Now
  2. Doctors Remove Knife, Nail Cutters, Keys From 22-Year-Old Bihar Youth's Stomach
  3. Pakistan: Gunmen Kill 33 In Balochistan After Forcing Them Off Vehicles
  4. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 26, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Janmashtami 2024: Date, History, Significance And Impact On All Zodiac Signs
  6. Janmashtami 2024: How Is It Celebrated Across India
  7. Weekly Horoscope For August 25th To August 31st: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Janmashtami 2024: Rituals And Traditions Of The Festival You Must Know