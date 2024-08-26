Football

Super League Kerala: With Six Teams, New Football Tournament Hopes To Reignite Love In The State

A new football tournament, named the Super League Kerala is all set to get underway in September with an aim of reigniting the fire and love for football in the state

Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi
Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi
A new football tournament, named the Super League Kerala is all set to get underway in September with an aim of reigniting the fire and love for football in the state. (More Football News)

The tournament will be shaped with the league phase featuring six franchises fighting it out for over 45 days across cities in Kerala.

It is also an aspiring initiative to develop football at the grassroots level.

The six franchises will be representing the cities of Kannur (Kannur Squad FC), Malappuram (Malappuram FC), Kozhikode (Calicut FC), Thrissur (Thrissur Roar FC), Ernakulam (Kochi Pipers FC), and Thiruvananthapuram (Thiruvananthapuram Kombans FC).

The tournament is jointly organised by the Kerala Football Association and the Scoreline Sports Private Limited, and will run for a month and a half. 

The matches will be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi, EMS Corporation Stadium in Kozhikode, and Sports Council Stadium in Manjeri. 

It Super League Kerala will be competed in a home-away-fixture format, followed by a knockout phase to be crowned Champions of Kerala. 

The league has financial backing of several prominent investors, which includes private partners. Brisbane Roar FC’s chairman and chief executive officer Kaz Patafta is a major Thrissur Roar FC stakeholder. 

While on the other hand, Mahesh Bhupathi, the Indian tennis legend in the owner of Kochi Pipers FC.

Players from Brazil, Spain, and other parts of the footballing world will showcase their talent in the upcoming league. 

