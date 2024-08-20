Football

La Liga: There Is Hope In Atletico's Disappointing Start To Season, Says Simeone

Diego Simeone said he spotted positives in Atletico Madrid's performance, despite the disappointing 2-2 draw at Villarreal in their LaLiga opener on Monday

Atletico Madrid manager, Diego Simeone
Diego Simeone said he spotted positives in Atletico Madrid's performance, despite the disappointing 2-2 draw at Villarreal in their LaLiga opener on Monday. (More Football News)

Atletico had to fight back twice in the first half to rescue a point against Villarreal, who made the most of their rivals' mistakes in defence.

Arnaut Danjuma easily beat Atletico defender Axel Witsel to score Villarreal's opener before a bad mistake by goalkeeper Jan Oblak 19 minutes later led to an own goal from captain Koke.

"We played a good game. We had individual situations that we have to improve but as a collective effort the team played well, but we conceded goals we could have avoided," Simeone told Movistar Plus.

"[The] thing is, in the few chances they had in attack we were toothless and conceded two goals in isolated plays. But I saw good things and details that make the difference throughout the year."

Simeone said he was satisfied with the debut of his blockbuster signing Julian Alvarez, who came off the bench to play the final 15 minutes of the game, though he had little impact.

The Argentinian only joined Atletico a week ago after Manchester City agreed a deal of more than €75million to part with the versatile 24-year-old forward.

"Julian is gradually getting to know the club and his teammates and understanding the system that we are going to play so we are hopeful we'll be able to [appreciate] all the great things he has to offer soon enough," Simeone said.

The manager also confirmed that Joao Felix's absence on Monday was due to "the transfer market" after British and Spanish media reported that Atletico had a deal in place to send the Portuguese forward to Chelsea.

"Soon you will know what I have already been told," Simeone said with a laugh when he was asked about Felix.

