La Liga Matchday 31 Preview: Key Matchups, Players To Watch, Injury List – All You Need To Know

Barcelona's Lamine Yamal reacts disappointed after the Champions League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, April 8, 2026. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort

Barcelona's Lamine Yamal reacts disappointed after the Champions League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, April 8, 2026. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort