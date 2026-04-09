La Liga Matchday 31 Preview: Key Matchups, Players To Watch, Injury List – All You Need To Know

La Liga 2025-26 Matchday 31 Preview: Barcelona host Espanyol in a derby with the Spanish league title in sight, while Real Madrid face Girona as both giants balance La Liga ambitions with looming Champions League comebacks

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La Liga 2025-26 Matchday 31 Preview: Key Matchups, Players To Watch, Injury List
Barcelona's Lamine Yamal reacts disappointed after the Champions League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, April 8, 2026. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Barcelona lead La Liga by seven points with eight games left and host struggling Espanyol on Saturday

  • Real Madrid host Girona on Friday after back‑to‑back defeats to Mallorca and Bayern Munich

  • Both Barcelona and Madrid may rotate lineups ahead of Champions League quarterfinal second legs next week

Barcelona will look to take another step toward successfully defending its Spanish league title when it hosts struggling Espanyol in a derby on Saturday.

The title looks like it’s Barcelona’s to lose with eight games left. Hansi Flick’s side holds a seven-point lead over second-placed Real Madrid, which hosts a resurgent Girona on Friday.

“We know that each game is important,” Madrid coach Álvaro Arbeloa said Thursday. “We have a smaller margin of error now.”

Both powerhouses will be tempted to rotate their lineups and prioritize next week’s Champions League games when they will have to pull off comebacks on the road to reach the European semifinals.

Barcelona must turn around a 2-0 loss to Atletico Madrid when it visits the Spanish capital on Tuesday, a day before Madrid travels to play Bayern Munich after losing 2-1 to the German side.

Key matches

The last time Barcelona played Espanyol in early January, its more modest crosstown rival was riding a five-game winning streak in the league and sitting in fifth place.

But that tough 2-0 loss to Barcelona, when Espanyol squandered several early chances, set off a slump that has now reached 13 straight games without a win. The American-owned team now sits in 10th.

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Barcelona’s loss to Atletico in the Champions League quarterfinals on Wednesday ended its nine-game unbeaten streak. Barcelona has only been held scoreless three times this season, and two of those duds have come against Atletico.

Madrid hosts Girona after losing back-to-back games, falling 2-1 at Mallorca in the last round before its defeat to Bayern on Tuesday.

Girona spent most of the first half of the season in the relegation zone but has improved in 2026. It is in 12th place after losing just three of its last 13 games, a run that included a 2-1 victory over Barcelona in February.

Players to watch

Marcus Rashford will likely have another start for Barcelona in place of the injured Raphinha.

The English forward was Barcelona’s biggest threat against Atletico but failed to take his chances.

Arbeloa said Jude Bellingham and Eduardo Camavinga will both start for Madrid against Girona. Bellingham is working his way back into top form after an injury, while Camavinga is being linked with a move to the Premier League.

Out of action

Barcelona midfielder Pedri González is doubtful after being substituted at halftime against Atletico. Flick said it was for precaution without specifying the reason.

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