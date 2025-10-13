Cristiano Ronaldo Is Still Real Madrid's Greatest, Says Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe declares that Cristiano Ronaldo is still the best player Real Madrid fans have ever seen. But with 58 goals and a growing bond with Vinicius Junior, Mbappe aims to write his own chapter at Santiago Bernabeu

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Kylian Mbappe
Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Kylian Mbappe calls Cristiano Ronaldo "still the number one" in Real Madrid history

  • The Frenchman has scored 58 goals for Los Blancos, with 14 this season alone

  • Ronaldo's record stands at 450 goals and 16 trophies in nine seasons with Madrid

  • Mbappe also praises Vinicius Junior's resurgence and their growing chemistry in Spain

Kylian Mbappe insisted that Cristiano Ronaldo is “still the number one” player in Real Madrid history, but the Frenchman wants to follow his own path.

The 26-year-old has made an impressive start to his second season in the Spanish capital, already scoring 14 goals in all competitions.

For both club and country, Mbappe has scored in all but one game this season, including in each of his last 10, only failing to find the back of the net in a 2-1 win against Mallorca.

He has now scored 58 goals in total for Los Blancos, still a long way off his idol Ronaldo’s record for the LaLiga giants.

The Portugal international scored 450 times for Madrid across nine seasons, winning 16 trophies before departing in 2018 with four Champions League titles to his name.

Mbappe believes Ronaldo is still the best player Madrid fans have ever seen, but wants to make his own history at the Bernabeu.

“Cristiano has always been a role model for me,” Mbappe told Movistar.

“I'm lucky enough to talk to him, he gives me advice, he's helped me. I think in Madrid he's still the number one.

Related Content
Related Content

“He's the reference point for Real Madrid players, who's done a lot. The fans still dream about Cristiano. But I want to follow my own path.”

After a disappointing campaign last season, Vinicius Junior has rediscovered his form in front of goal in recent games.

The Brazilian winger has scored five goals and provided four assists in eight LaLiga matches this season, while he only registered 19 direct contributions in the 2024-25 campaign (11 goals, eight assists).

However, Mbappe does not think their current form is a coincidence.

“Two famous players in the same team - that sells newspapers,” Mbappe added, when asked about Vinicius.

“But the truth is I have a very good relationship with Vinicius. It's much better this year, because we know each other better.”

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. South Africa Vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: BAN-W Finish With 232/6

  2. Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma Future: Ravi Shastri Feels Duo's 2027 World Cup Chances Hinge On 'Form, Fitness, Hunger'

  3. Vaibhav Suryavanshi Named Bihar Vice-Captain: 14-Year-Old To Be Sakibul Gani's Deputy

  4. IND Vs WI, 2nd Test: John Campbell Ends West Indies’ 19-Year Drought For Opener Tons - Check Key Stats

  5. Pakistan Vs South Africa Live Score, 1st Test Day 2: De Zorzi Holding RSA Innings Together After PAK Post 378-Run Total

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

  2. Valentin Vacherot Vs Arthur Rinderknech, Shanghai Masters 2025 Final: Underdog Beats Cousin In Stunning Comeback Win

  3. Shanghai Masters: Arthur Rinderknech Upsets Daniil Medvedev, Sets Up Final With Cousin Vacherot

  4. Novak Djokovic Vs Valentin Vacherot, Shanghai Masters: Qualifier Stuns Serbian To Enter Final

  5. Wuhan Open 2025: Jessica Pegula Fights Back Against Aryna Sabalenka To Reach Final

Badminton News

  1. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

  2. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  3. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

Trending Stories

National News

  1. From Swayamsevak To Ambedkarite: Bhanwar Meghwanshi On His Break from the RSS

  2. 'When All Indians are Hindus': RSS's 100-yr-old Paradox Revisited

  3. Why Tamil Nadu’s Self-Respect Legacy Continues to Checkmate the Rise of Hindutva Politics

  4. As Sangh Turned 100, Has Modi-Shah Turned The RSS Into Their Errand Boy?

  5. Caste Humiliation in Madhya Pradesh: OBC Youth Forced To Wash Brahmin's Feet Over AI-Generated Image, FIR Lodged

Entertainment News

  1. Amma’s Pride Review | Unflinching Parental Love That Moves Mountains

  2. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

  3. Talvar at 10 | Between Fact, Fiction & The Hungry Eye Of Public Storytelling

  4. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  5. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

US News

  1. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

  2. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  3. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  4. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  5. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

World News

  1. Ukrainian Drone Strike Hits Bashneft Refinery In Russia, Operations Continue Unaffected

  2. Hamas Announces Release Of Israeli Hostages Ahead Of Trump-Led Peace Summit In Egypt

  3. Trump Imposes Extra 100 Percent Tariff On China

  4. We Exist In Krasznahorkai’s Dystopia

  5. Pakistan Airstrikes Rock Kabul Amid Rising Tensions And Taliban Minister’s India Visit

Latest Stories

  1. Bollywood’s Unholy Capitulation To The Right Through Its Music

  2. Israel-Gaza Ceasefire: Hamas Releases 20 Israeli Hostages In First Phase Of Deal

  3. October 13, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Leo, Virgo, And Scorpio

  4. Hundreds Gather At Hostage Square Awaiting Hostage Release From Gaza

  5. Hamas Hands Over First Batch Of Hostages As Part Of Gaza Ceasefire

  6. Woody Allen Remembers Diane Keaton, Shares Fond Memories: I Made Movies For An Audience Of One

  7. Dravidian Engagement With RSS In Tamil Nadu

  8. Lord Curzon Ki Haveli Review | When Play Of Imagination Gets Sabotaged By A Choppy Script