Kylian Mbappe calls Cristiano Ronaldo "still the number one" in Real Madrid history
The Frenchman has scored 58 goals for Los Blancos, with 14 this season alone
Ronaldo's record stands at 450 goals and 16 trophies in nine seasons with Madrid
Mbappe also praises Vinicius Junior's resurgence and their growing chemistry in Spain
Kylian Mbappe insisted that Cristiano Ronaldo is “still the number one” player in Real Madrid history, but the Frenchman wants to follow his own path.
The 26-year-old has made an impressive start to his second season in the Spanish capital, already scoring 14 goals in all competitions.
For both club and country, Mbappe has scored in all but one game this season, including in each of his last 10, only failing to find the back of the net in a 2-1 win against Mallorca.
He has now scored 58 goals in total for Los Blancos, still a long way off his idol Ronaldo’s record for the LaLiga giants.
The Portugal international scored 450 times for Madrid across nine seasons, winning 16 trophies before departing in 2018 with four Champions League titles to his name.
Mbappe believes Ronaldo is still the best player Madrid fans have ever seen, but wants to make his own history at the Bernabeu.
“Cristiano has always been a role model for me,” Mbappe told Movistar.
“I'm lucky enough to talk to him, he gives me advice, he's helped me. I think in Madrid he's still the number one.
“He's the reference point for Real Madrid players, who's done a lot. The fans still dream about Cristiano. But I want to follow my own path.”
After a disappointing campaign last season, Vinicius Junior has rediscovered his form in front of goal in recent games.
The Brazilian winger has scored five goals and provided four assists in eight LaLiga matches this season, while he only registered 19 direct contributions in the 2024-25 campaign (11 goals, eight assists).
However, Mbappe does not think their current form is a coincidence.
“Two famous players in the same team - that sells newspapers,” Mbappe added, when asked about Vinicius.
“But the truth is I have a very good relationship with Vinicius. It's much better this year, because we know each other better.”