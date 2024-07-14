Keir Starmer: Which Sports Team Does The New United Kingdom Prime Minister Support?

Spain and England meet in the final of the European Championship on Sunday. Spain is seeking a record fourth title at the Euros to break a tie with Germany/West Germany, while England is bidding for a first major trophy in men’s football since the 1966 World Cup. (More Football News)
Spain topped a group containing defending champion Italy and 2022 World Cup semi-finalist Croatia, before eliminating host nation Germany and Kylian Mbappe's France, for many the pre-tournament favorite.
The La Roja last appeared in a final at a major tournament in 2012, when the team won the third of its European Championship titles by beating Italy 4-0. England played in the final of Euro 2020, which was played in 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic, and lost in a penalty shootout to Italy.
However, will a new Prime Minister at the helm bring in some 'good news' for the England men's football team? Keir Starmer, led Britain’s Labour Party to a landslide election victory, and became the country’s 58th prime minister — the first leader from the center-left party to win a U.K. national election since Tony Blair, who won three in a row starting in 1997.
Ahead of the Euro 2024 final showdown, the newly-elected UK Prime Minister said that 'they will certainly mark the occasion' if England win the Championship.
Speaking at the Nato summit in Washington, the prime minister said: "We should certainly mark the occasion.
"I went to the last Euros finals. I don't want to go through that again so I don't want to jinx anything.
"We must mark it in some way but the most important thing is getting it over the line on Sunday," Starmer was quoted by the BBC.
But which football team does Starmer support?
The New UK Prime Minister is an huge Arsenal fan, a club from the English Premier League. He is a regular face at the Emirates Stadium. He was quoted on FourFourTwo saying, "There’s a group of seven or eight of us who meet in the pub, have a drink and some pre-match banter.
“One of them I went to school with, one was a centre-forward in a team I played for, then there’s either my son or my daughter and a few pals from work – it’s a lovely mix of people.
“We walk to the ground together. I’m in the upper tier at the Emirates with one of my children, then everyone meets back at the pub afterwards for the debrief.”
Speaking of the previous PMs, David Cameron was an ardent supporter of Aston Villa, Gordon Brown supported Raith Rovers, Tony Blair was for Newcastle United.
Sunak, who Starmer replaced, was an ardent supported of Southampton FC.