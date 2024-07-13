Football

ESP Vs ENG, UEFA Euro 2024 Final Preview: Spain Vs England Match Facts, Key Stats, Team News

Spain and England meet in the final of the European Championship on Sunday. Spain is seeking a record fourth title at the Euros to break a tie with Germany, while England is bidding for a first major trophy in men's soccer since the 1966 World Cup

UEFA Euro 2024 Soccer Spain vs France Semi final Photo gallery_9
Dani Olmo celebrates after scoring Spain's second goal | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
info_icon

Spain and England meet in the final of the European Championship on Sunday. Spain is seeking a record fourth title at the Euros to break a tie with Germany, while England is bidding for a first major trophy in men's soccer since the 1966 World Cup. (More Football News)

Match Facts

Spain will start as the favorite after winning all six of its matches at Euro 2024 and being widely regarded as the best team at the tournament. Winning the title would continue a strong period of success for Spanish national teams, with the men having captured the UEFA Nations League in June last year and the women following that up by winning the World Cup two months later.

Lamine Yamal is Spain's new star having set up three goals before the semifinals, where he scored a spectacular long-range strike in the victory over France — all at the age of 16. He turned 17 on Saturday, the day before the final.

It is a breakthrough major tournament for Yamal, much like it was for a 19-year-old Kylian Mbappé at the 2018 World Cup and a 17-year-old Pelé at the 1958 World Cup.

Spain last appeared in a final at a major tournament in 2012, when the team won the third of its European Championship titles by beating Italy 4-0. England played in the final of Euro 2020, which was played in 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic, and lost in a penalty shootout to Italy.

England has shown resilience by coming from behind in all three of its knockout-stage matches at Euro 2024. Jude Bellingham scored an equalizer from an overhead kick in the fifth minute of stoppage time in the extra-time win over Slovakia in the last 16.

Bukayo Saka equalized in the 80th minute against Switzerland in the quarterfinals before England won a penalty shootout, and substitute Ollie Watkins scored a winner almost exactly on 90 minutes against the Netherlands in the semifinals.

England coach Gareth Southgate is often criticized for his in-game management but he has changed the culture inside the squad and is regularly getting the team deep at major tournaments. In Southgate's tenure that started in 2016, England has reached the World Cup semifinals in 2018 and now back-to-back European Championship finals.

Team news— Spain captain Alvaro Morata has been in training this week after limping out of the semifinal win over France after being knocked to the ground in the post-match celebrations by a steward trying to stop a pitch invader.

Right back Dani Carvajal returns from suspension, leaving the only real selection dilemma at center back for coach Luis de la Fuente, with Nacho or Robin Le Normand vying to partner Aymeric Laporte. Dani Olmo should again fill in for the injured Pedri as Spain's attacking central midfielder.

Southgate has to decide who to play at left back — or left wing back — out of Kieran Trippier or Luke Shaw. Shaw is a natural on that side but has only made two appearances as a second-half substitute at Euro 2024 after recovering from an injury that had sidelined him since February.

Otherwise, Southgate will choose the same players, with the 19-year-old Kobbie Mainoo having nailed down the problematic spot in central midfield alongside Declan Rice.

By the numbers

Spain's previous European Championship titles came in 1964, 2008 and 2012.

There are six players on a tournament-high three goals at Euro 2024 and two are playing in the final: England captain Harry Kane and Spain playmaker Dani Olmo. The others are Georges Mikautadze of Georgia, Cody Gakpo of the Netherlands, Ivan Schranz of Slovakia and Jamal Musiala or Germany.

It has been six years since Spain and England met in a senior men's international. In 2018, they played a Nations League double-header, with Spain winning 2-1 at Wembley Stadium and England winning 3-2 in Sevilla a month later.

Harry Kane has seen his place in the England lineup questioned - null
Spain Vs England, UEFA Euro 2024 Final Preview: Kane ENG's GOAT And Must Start Final, Says Neville

BY Stats Perform

What they're saying— “I don't say it becomes run of the mill but it's a little bit more normal for us. That statement in itself is probably ridiculous given our history.” — England coach Gareth Southgate on reaching a second straight final at the Euros.

“I would like him to work with the same humility, keep his feet on the ground in order to keep improving, learning with the same kind of attitude and that professionalism, that maturity that he shows on the pitch. He looks like a much more experienced player, to be honest.” — Spain coach Luis de la Fuente on Lamine Yamal.

