Karim Benzema Leaves Al-Ittihad For Saudi Pro League Leaders Al-Hilal On Deadline Day - Check Details

Karim Benzema swapped clubs on transfer deadline day in SPL
The Frenchman will wear the number 90 shirt for Al-Hilal
Since his move to Saudi Arabia in 2023, Benzema has scored the fifth-most Pro League goals (38)
Al-Hilal have announced the marquee signing of Karim Benzema from Saudi Pro League rivals Al-Ittihad.
Benzema, who led Al-Ittihad to the league title last year, will wear the number 90 shirt as he looks to help the league leaders clinch their fifth title in seven years.
Since his move to Saudi Arabia in 2023, Benzema has scored the fifth-most Pro League goals (38), while his 40.3 xG ranks fourth in the competition in that time.
He ranks joint-third for goal involvements (54), alongside Sadio Mane and Aleksandar Mitrovic, only behind Cristiano Ronaldo (92) and Salem Al Dawsari (57).
Benzema has had 236 shots in the Pro League, ranking behind only Ronaldo (432) since the start of the 2023-24 season. It is the same for shots on target – Benzema 116, Ronaldo 178.
The Frenchman, who has scored eight goals in 14 league matches this season, released a statement on social media, addressing Al-Ittihad.
“Al Ittihad, This chapter comes to an end, but the respect and gratitude will always remain,” said Benzema.
“Thank you to the club, the staff, my teammates, and especially the fans for the welcome, the love, and the energy you gave me every day.
“This journey gave me a lot, both personally and professionally. I leave with my head held high, proud to have worn these colours and of everything we shared. I wish you all the best for what’s next.”
The move to Al-Hilal, who are owned by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), has been one of the recent causes of frustration for Ronaldo at title challengers Al-Nassr.
The Portuguese forward refused to play a role in their 1-0 win over Al-Riyadh on Monday due to a lack of transfer activity from the PIF at his own club.