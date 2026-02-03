Karim Benzema Leaves Al-Ittihad For Saudi Pro League Leaders Al-Hilal On Deadline Day - Check Details

The Frenchman, who has scored eight goals in 14 league matches this season, released a statement on social media, addressing Al-Ittihad

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Karim Benzema
Karim Benzema has joined Al-Hilal from Al-Ittihad
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Karim Benzema swapped clubs on transfer deadline day in SPL

  • The Frenchman will wear the number 90 shirt for Al-Hilal

  • Since his move to Saudi Arabia in 2023, Benzema has scored the fifth-most Pro League goals (38)

Al-Hilal have announced the marquee signing of Karim Benzema from Saudi Pro League rivals Al-Ittihad.

Benzema, who led Al-Ittihad to the league title last year, will wear the number 90 shirt as he looks to help the league leaders clinch their fifth title in seven years.

Since his move to Saudi Arabia in 2023, Benzema has scored the fifth-most Pro League goals (38), while his 40.3 xG ranks fourth in the competition in that time.

He ranks joint-third for goal involvements (54), alongside Sadio Mane and Aleksandar Mitrovic, only behind Cristiano Ronaldo (92) and Salem Al Dawsari (57).

Benzema has had 236 shots in the Pro League, ranking behind only Ronaldo (432) since the start of the 2023-24 season. It is the same for shots on target – Benzema 116, Ronaldo 178.

The Frenchman, who has scored eight goals in 14 league matches this season, released a statement on social media, addressing Al-Ittihad.

“Al Ittihad, This chapter comes to an end, but the respect and gratitude will always remain,” said Benzema.

“Thank you to the club, the staff, my teammates, and especially the fans for the welcome, the love, and the energy you gave me every day.

Related Content
Related Content

“This journey gave me a lot, both personally and professionally. I leave with my head held high, proud to have worn these colours and of everything we shared. I wish you all the best for what’s next.”

The move to Al-Hilal, who are owned by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), has been one of the recent causes of frustration for Ronaldo at title challengers Al-Nassr.

The Portuguese forward refused to play a role in their 1-0 win over Al-Riyadh on Monday due to a lack of transfer activity from the PIF at his own club.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. DC Vs GG Live Cricket Score, WPL 2026 Eliminator: Lee, Shafali Off To Roaring Start | Delhi Capitals 89/0 (7)

  2. Sri Lanka Vs England LIVE Cricket Score, 3rd T20I: Chameera Strikes Early, Duckett Falls For Golden Duck

  3. Ishan Kishan Reacts To Old Banter With Rohit Sharma, Video Goes Viral | 'Aap Hi Ne Hata Diya Team Se'

  4. Who Is Wayne Madsen? Italy Cricket Captain Who Will Lead Side At ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026

  5. ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026: All 12 Participating Teams Confirmed - Check Full List

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Alcaraz Joins Tennis Greats: From Kangaroo Tattoo To More Spanish Glory – Check Australian Open Champion's Wish List

  2. What Next For Carlos Alcaraz? Calendar Slam Talks Grow After Spaniard's Historic Australian Open Win

  3. Australian Open 2026 Prize Money: How Much Will Men's Singles Winner Carlos Alcaraz Earn?

  4. Australian Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Defeats Novak Djokovic To Complete Career Grand Slam At 22 Years Old

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic Highlights, Australian Open Final: Spaniard Conquers Melbourne, Completes Career Slam

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: IND-W To Defend Title Sans Sindhu; Lakshya To Lead Men's Team - Schedule, Streaming

  2. Thailand Masters 2026: Devika Sihag Secures Maiden Super 300 Title As Malaysian Opposition Retires In Final

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Indian Star Bows Out After 2-0 Loss

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Teeraratsakul, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Straight-Games Defeat Halts Indian’s Campaign

  5. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Streaming, Indonesia Masters Super 500: Head-To-Head Record; When, Where To Watch

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

  2. Budget 2026 Leaves Kerala Disappointed; Many Tamil Nadu Demands Unmet

  3. US Reduces Tariffs On Indian Goods To 18% After Trade Deal

  4. Spice Girls: The Cricket Revolution In Kerala's Tribal Heartland

  5. Historic Or Capitulation? India-US Trade Deal Sparks Political Divide

Entertainment News

  1. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  2. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  3. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  4. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  5. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

US News

  1. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

  2. Trump Announces Trade Deal With India, Tariffs Cut To 18% From 25%

  3. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  4. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  5. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

World News

  1. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

  2. Iran’s Protests: A History Of Resistance, Repression And An Eyewitness Account

  3. Historic Or Capitulation? India-US Trade Deal Sparks Political Divide

  4. Trump Announces Trade Deal With India, Tariffs Cut To 18% From 25%

  5. Trump Threatens Legal Action Against Trevor Noah Over Epstein Joke At Grammys

Latest Stories

  1. Grammys 2026 Full Winners List: Bad Bunny Wins Album Of The Year, Kendrick Lamar And SZA Accept Record Of The Year

  2. Five-Year-Old Boy Detained By ICE Returns To Minnesota After judge Orders Release

  3. Grammys 2026: Steven Spielberg Wins His First-Ever Grammy, Achieves EGOT Status

  4. Who Wore ICE OUT Pins At The Grammys 2026? Artists Turn Red Carpet Into Protest Space

  5. 4.6-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Baramulla District In Jammu And Kashmir

  6. Who's Rafaela Pimenta? Football's First Female Super-Agent

  7. Pakistan Boycott India Match At T20 World Cup: History Of Teams Forfeiting ICC Games

  8. Tottenham Hotspur Vs Man City Highlights, Premier League: Solanke's Equaliser Dents Sky Blues' Title Hopes