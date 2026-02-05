Al-Hilal 6-0 Al Okhdood Highlights, Saudi Pro League 2026: Karim Benzema Blows Away Hosts With Hat-Trick

Al-Hilal will take on Al-Okhdood in round 21 of the SPL 2025-26 at the Prince Hathloul bin Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium on February 5. X/AL-Hilal

Al-Hilal vs Al-Okhdood LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2026: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the round 21 clash between Al-Hilal and Al-Okhdood at the Prince Hathloul bin Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium. The hosts are starting at a relegation threat as they are in 17th place in the points table. In the 19 matches played so far, they have won only two, drawn four, and lost 13. They have only 10 points and are on the verge of getting relegated along with Al Riyadh and Al-Najma Saudi. Al-Hilal, on the other hand, are in good form and are playing in the competition with the motive of defending their title. They are the table toppers of the season so far, with 47 points from 19 matches. They have been unbeaten so far in the tournament with 14 wins and 5 draws.

LIVE UPDATES

6 Feb 2026, 01:06:03 am IST Al-Hilal Vs Al Okhdood LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2026: Full-Time! That's the final whistle by the referee and with it the stoppage times comes to an end. Al-Hilal annihilated the visitors with a margin of 6-0 at their home and showing why they are the table toppers. Al-Hilal 6-0 Al-Okhdood

6 Feb 2026, 01:04:28 am IST Al-Hilal Vs Al Okhdood LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2026: 6th Goal! Salem Al Dawsari of Al Hilal unleashed a right-footed shot from outside the box, sending the ball straight toward the centre of the goal. Al-Hilal 6-0 Al-Okhdood 93'

6 Feb 2026, 01:02:23 am IST Al-Hilal Vs Al Okhdood LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2026: 5th Goal! Salem Al Dawsari of Al Hilal made a precise right-footed strike from a very close range, directing the ball straight toward the centre of the goal. Al-Hilal 5-0 Al-Okhdood 74'

6 Feb 2026, 01:00:02 am IST Al-Hilal Vs Al Okhdood LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2026: 4th Goal! Karim Benzema makes a beautiful assist to Malcom, who in turn fires a fierce right-footer from a very close range into the goal taking Al-Hilal 4-0 ahead. Al-Hilal 4-0 Al-Okhdood 70'

6 Feb 2026, 12:27:57 am IST Al-Hilal Vs Al Okhdood LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2026: 3rd Goal Karim Benzema, You Beauty! That's the third goal of the match for Al-Hilal and it's Benzema again. This man can do no wrong today. This goal has now pretty much sealed the match here. Al-Hilal 3-0 Al-Okhdood 64'

6 Feb 2026, 12:25:38 am IST Al-Hilal Vs Al Okhdood LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2026: 2nd Goal Goaaalll...! Karim Benzema fires a right-footed shot from the centre of the box into the goal taking Al-Hilal 2-0 in the match. The visitors are sweeping away with the match as the home team has no clue. Al-Hilal 2-0 Al-Okhdood 60'

6 Feb 2026, 12:08:13 am IST Al-Hilal Vs Al Okhdood LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2026: 2nd Half Begin! Both set of players are back in the field for the final half of the match. Al-Hilal is leading the match courtesy of Karim Benzema's 31th minute brillinace. Al-Hilal 1-0 Al-Okhdood

5 Feb 2026, 11:50:18 pm IST Al-Hilal Vs Al Okhdood LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2026: Half-Time! The referee blows the half-time whistle and with it the stoppage time comes to an end. Both set are players are moving towards their locker rooms. Al-Hilal 1-0 Al-Okhdood

5 Feb 2026, 11:37:30 pm IST Al-Hilal Vs Al Okhdood LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2026: Goal! Goaaalll... Karim Benzema gives Al-Hilal the first breakthrough in the 31st minute of the game. He launches a right footed shot from the very close range and it races past the goalkeeper into the net. Al-Hilal 1-0 Al-Okhdood 31'

5 Feb 2026, 11:26:39 pm IST Al-Hilal Vs Al Okhdood LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2026: VAR Review! Salem Al Dawsari fired a right footed shot and Al-Hilal players started celebrating but their celebrations were cut short as a VAR was taken and the visitors were denied the goal. Al-Hilal 0-0 Al-Okhdood 20'

5 Feb 2026, 11:17:50 pm IST Al-Hilal Vs Al Okhdood LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2026: Attempt Missed! Al-Ahli Rayan Ahmed attempts a header from the centre of the box but it's successfully saved by the defending. However, they earned a corner. Al-Hilal 0-0 Al-Okhdood 14'

5 Feb 2026, 11:08:00 pm IST Al-Hilal Vs Al Okhdood LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2026: Kick Off! The referee blows the whistle and the round 21 clash between Al-Hilal and Al-Okhdood in underway.

5 Feb 2026, 10:46:31 pm IST Al-Hilal Vs Al Okhdood LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2026: Al-Okhdood Starting XI 📋 | تشكيلة الأسود لمواجهة الليلة 🦁🩵 #الأخدود_الهلال | #دوري_روشن_السعودي pic.twitter.com/t19ICmXP3m — نادي الأخدود السعودي (@ALAKHDOUD) February 5, 2026

5 Feb 2026, 10:29:54 pm IST Al-Hilal Vs Al Okhdood LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2026: Al-Hilal Starting XI Our starting lineup and substitutes for today’s match ✅🤩 pic.twitter.com/JX5w1tTDjq — AlHilal Saudi Club (@Alhilal_EN) February 5, 2026

5 Feb 2026, 09:48:27 pm IST Al-Hilal Vs Al Okhdood LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2026: Head-To-Head Matches: 6 Al Akhdoud: 0 Al Hilal: 6 Draws: 0

5 Feb 2026, 09:21:32 pm IST Al-Hilal Vs Al Okhdood LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2026: Streaming Details! The round 21 match of SPL 2025-26 between Al-Hilal and Al-Okhdood will stream live on the FanCode app in India from 11:00 PM IST.