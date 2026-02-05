Al-Hilal 6-0 Al Okhdood Highlights, Saudi Pro League 2026: Karim Benzema Blows Away Hosts With Hat-Trick

Al-Hilal Vs Al Okhdood LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2026: Full-Time!
That's the final whistle by the referee and with it the stoppage times comes to an end. Al-Hilal annihilated the visitors with a margin of 6-0 at their home and showing why they are the table toppers.
Al-Hilal 6-0 Al-Okhdood
Al-Hilal Vs Al Okhdood LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2026: 6th Goal!
Salem Al Dawsari of Al Hilal unleashed a right-footed shot from outside the box, sending the ball straight toward the centre of the goal.
Al-Hilal 6-0 Al-Okhdood 93'
Al-Hilal Vs Al Okhdood LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2026: 5th Goal!
Salem Al Dawsari of Al Hilal made a precise right-footed strike from a very close range, directing the ball straight toward the centre of the goal.
Al-Hilal 5-0 Al-Okhdood 74'
Al-Hilal Vs Al Okhdood LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2026: 4th Goal!
Karim Benzema makes a beautiful assist to Malcom, who in turn fires a fierce right-footer from a very close range into the goal taking Al-Hilal 4-0 ahead.
Al-Hilal 4-0 Al-Okhdood 70'
Al-Hilal Vs Al Okhdood LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2026: 3rd Goal
Karim Benzema, You Beauty! That's the third goal of the match for Al-Hilal and it's Benzema again. This man can do no wrong today. This goal has now pretty much sealed the match here.
Al-Hilal 3-0 Al-Okhdood 64'
Al-Hilal Vs Al Okhdood LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2026: 2nd Goal
Goaaalll...! Karim Benzema fires a right-footed shot from the centre of the box into the goal taking Al-Hilal 2-0 in the match. The visitors are sweeping away with the match as the home team has no clue.
Al-Hilal 2-0 Al-Okhdood 60'
Al-Hilal Vs Al Okhdood LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2026: 2nd Half Begin!
Both set of players are back in the field for the final half of the match. Al-Hilal is leading the match courtesy of Karim Benzema's 31th minute brillinace.
Al-Hilal 1-0 Al-Okhdood
Al-Hilal Vs Al Okhdood LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2026: Half-Time!
The referee blows the half-time whistle and with it the stoppage time comes to an end. Both set are players are moving towards their locker rooms.
Al-Hilal 1-0 Al-Okhdood
Al-Hilal Vs Al Okhdood LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2026: Goal!
Goaaalll... Karim Benzema gives Al-Hilal the first breakthrough in the 31st minute of the game. He launches a right footed shot from the very close range and it races past the goalkeeper into the net.
Al-Hilal 1-0 Al-Okhdood 31'
Al-Hilal Vs Al Okhdood LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2026: VAR Review!
Salem Al Dawsari fired a right footed shot and Al-Hilal players started celebrating but their celebrations were cut short as a VAR was taken and the visitors were denied the goal.
Al-Hilal 0-0 Al-Okhdood 20'
Al-Hilal Vs Al Okhdood LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2026: Attempt Missed!
Al-Ahli Rayan Ahmed attempts a header from the centre of the box but it's successfully saved by the defending. However, they earned a corner.
Al-Hilal 0-0 Al-Okhdood 14'
Al-Hilal Vs Al Okhdood LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2026: Kick Off!
The referee blows the whistle and the round 21 clash between Al-Hilal and Al-Okhdood in underway.
Al-Hilal Vs Al Okhdood LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2026: Al-Okhdood Starting XI
Al-Hilal Vs Al Okhdood LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2026: Al-Hilal Starting XI
Al-Hilal Vs Al Okhdood LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2026: Head-To-Head
Matches: 6
Al Akhdoud: 0
Al Hilal: 6
Draws: 0
Al-Hilal Vs Al Okhdood LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2026: Streaming Details!
The round 21 match of SPL 2025-26 between Al-Hilal and Al-Okhdood will stream live on the FanCode app in India from 11:00 PM IST.
Al-Hilal Vs Al Okhdood LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2026: Welcome!
Hello football fans! We're back with another live coverage of matchday 21 clash between Al-Hilal and Al-Okhdood at the Prince Hathloul bin Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium. Stay tuned for the live score and real-times updates of the match.