Karim Adeyemi Rejects Exit Rumors, Commits To Borussia Dortmund

Karim Adeyemi says he has no intention of leaving Borussia Dortmund in the transfer window amid speculation over his future.
The German has been linked with a move away from Signal Iduna Park, with both Juventus and Chelsea reportedly interested in his signature.
Adeyemi signed for Dortmund in May 2022 and has since made 66 appearances for them in all competitions, scoring 14 goals and providing eight assists.
He also played a key role in helping the team to the Champions League final last season, playing in all but one of those games, though missed big chances in the showpiece as they lost 2-0 to Real Madrid.
Dortmund were reportedly willing to sell him, but have now backtracked, and Adeyemi confirmed that he is keen to stay at the club.
"My focus is solely on Borussia Dortmund, as it was before these rumours started circulating," Adeyemi told German newspaper BILD.
"I am happy at Borussia Dortmund. I want to stay at this club and my plans have not changed.
"A lot of things were written, but it's not true [that his father directly spoke to Juventus]."
Dortmund have already seen some of their big names leave this transfer window, with Niklas Fullkrug confirming his move to West Ham on Monday, while Marco Reus and Mats Hummels both departed after the Champions League final.
Youssoufa Moukoko is also reportedly set to leave the club to join Marseille.