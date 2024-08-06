Football

Karim Adeyemi Rejects Exit Rumors, Commits To Borussia Dortmund

Adeyemi signed for Dortmund in May 2022 and has since made 66 appearances for them in all competitions, scoring 14 goals and providing eight assists

Karim Adeyemi
Borussia Dortmund winger, Karim Adeyemi
info_icon

Karim Adeyemi says he has no intention of leaving Borussia Dortmund in the transfer window amid speculation over his future. (More Football News)

The German has been linked with a move away from Signal Iduna Park, with both Juventus and Chelsea reportedly interested in his signature.

Adeyemi signed for Dortmund in May 2022 and has since made 66 appearances for them in all competitions, scoring 14 goals and providing eight assists.

He also played a key role in helping the team to the Champions League final last season, playing in all but one of those games, though missed big chances in the showpiece as they lost 2-0 to Real Madrid.

Dortmund were reportedly willing to sell him, but have now backtracked, and Adeyemi confirmed that he is keen to stay at the club.

"My focus is solely on Borussia Dortmund, as it was before these rumours started circulating," Adeyemi told German newspaper BILD.

"I am happy at Borussia Dortmund. I want to stay at this club and my plans have not changed.

"A lot of things were written, but it's not true [that his father directly spoke to Juventus]."

Dortmund have already seen some of their big names leave this transfer window, with Niklas Fullkrug confirming his move to West Ham on Monday, while Marco Reus and Mats Hummels both departed after the Champions League final.

Youssoufa Moukoko is also reportedly set to leave the club to join Marseille. 

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Bangladesh Political Crisis Delays 'A' Cricket Team's Pakistan Arrival
  2. Did Shakib Al Hasan Stand With Bangladesh Protests And Thanked Students? Viral Video Fact Check
  3. ICC Monitoring Bangladesh Crisis, Women's T20 World Cup In Limbo
  4. Pakistan Super League Set To Clash With IPL Next Year
  5. Suresh Raina Continues To Get Taste Of Success Outside Cricket Field
Football News
  1. Karim Adeyemi Rejects Exit Rumors, Commits To Borussia Dortmund
  2. Vivianne Miedema 'Followed Her Gut' When Choosing Man City
  3. Premier League Transfer News: West Ham Confirm Niclas Fullkrug Signing
  4. Chelsea To Face Braga Or Servette In Europa Conference League
  5. Mary Earps Targets A 'Few More Trophies' At PSG After Man Utd Exit
Tennis News
  1. Paris 2024: 'Your Gold Will Come' -Djokovic Backs Alcaraz For Future Olympics Success
  2. Sebastian Korda Walks In Father's Footsteps With Washington Open Triumph
  3. Washington Open: Former World No 1 Paula Badosa Ends Two Year Trophy Drought
  4. Novak Djokovic Eyes Los Angeles 2028 Olympics After Gold Medal Glory In Paris 2024
  5. Paris Olympics 2024: Djokovic Outclasses Alcaraz On Chatrier To Win First Gold Medal - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. Pakistan Legend Hassan Sardar Predicts Gold For The Indian Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024
  2. India Vs Great Britain Hockey Quarter-Final, Paris Olympics: Chak De India Actor’s Shocking Connection With Amit Rohidas’ Red Card Revealed
  3. IND Vs GER Hockey Semi-Final, Paris Olympics: Motivated India Look To Script Another Historic Chapter- Preview
  4. India Vs Germany, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs GER Semi-Final Match On TV And Online
  5. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Amul India's Brilliant Tribute To Men's Hockey Goalkeeper PR Sreejesh

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Delhi: Shocking Sight Of Dog Carrying Headless Baby Witnessed In Rohini
  2. 'Hindus Slaughtered': BJP MP Suvendu Warns Incursion Of 1 Crore Bangladeshi Refugees In Bengal
  3. Bangladesh Protest: India's Border With Neighbouring Country On 'High' Alert Amid Unrest; PM Modi Briefs Cabinet
  4. India Suspends All Train Services To Bangladesh Indefinitely
  5. Kerala: 3 Diagnosed With Amoebic Brain Fever After Bathing In Pond; Health Minister Issues Advisory
Entertainment News
  1. Taylor Swift Announces Five New Opening Acts For London Wembley Shows | See The Full Lineup
  2. Akshay Kumar, Fardeen Khan And Sajid Nadiadwala Come Together For 'Housefull 5'-Report
  3. 'You Have Truly Changed My Life': Riteish Deshmukh's Birthday Wish For 'Baiko' Genelia D'Souza
  4. Madhuri Dixit To Reportedly Play Serial Killer In Nagesh Kukunoor's 'Mrs Deshpande'
  5. Rimi Sen Finally Addresses Plastic Surgery Rumours: Got Fillers, Botox, PRP Treatment Done, Nothing Else
US News
  1. Top 10 Countries With The Highest Indian Population In 2024 | Ranked
  2. Your Plastic Bottle Might Be Raising Your Blood Pressure. Here's What You Can Do
  3. Can You Spot AI-Generated Text? OpenAI's New Tech Might Help—Or Not!
  4. Hurricane Debby Makes Landfall in Florida, Transforms Into Category 1 Hurricane Posing Flood Threats
  5. Taylor Swift Announces Five New Opening Acts For London Wembley Shows | See The Full Lineup
World News
  1. Bangladesh Protests: President Dissolves Parliament, Orders Release Of Ex-PM Khaleda Zia; Hasina In India | Top Points
  2. Top 10 Countries With The Highest Indian Population In 2024 | Ranked
  3. Bangladesh Protests: President Orders Release Of Ex-PM Khaleda Zia Hours After Sheikh Hasina Resigns, Lands Near Delhi
  4. Your Plastic Bottle Might Be Raising Your Blood Pressure. Here's What You Can Do
  5. Did Shakib Al Hasan Stand With Bangladesh Protests And Thanked Students? Viral Video Fact Check
Latest Stories
  1. Bangladesh Protests: President Orders Release Of Ex-PM Khaleda Zia Hours After Sheikh Hasina Resigns, Lands Near Delhi
  2. Kishore Jena At Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Men’s Javelin Throw Qualification Round On TV And Online
  3. Gulshan Devaiah Breaks His Silence On 'Ulajh's Performance At The Box Office: Struggle Is The Salt That Makes Success Taste Good
  4. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Top 5 Quotes From 'The Fastest Man On The Planet', Noah Lyles
  5. Weather News: Death Toll Reaches 222 In Wayanad; Flood-Like Situation In Pune, Gujarat
  6. Bangladesh Protests: India Issues Advisory For Nationals After Violent Unrest Kills Nearly 100
  7. Weekly Horoscope For August 4th To August 10th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Today's Horoscope For August 5, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs