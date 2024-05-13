Juventus will need to grow as a team if they are to get out of their current slump, Bianconeri head coach Massimiliano Allegri said after their draw against relegated Salernitana on Sunday. (More Football News)
Juve were on their way to a humiliating Serie A loss at home until Adrien Rabiot equalised in stoppage time for a 1-1 draw.
It was a fifth straight league draw for Allegri's side, which has seen them slip to fourth, seven points behind second-placed Milan and level on 67 points with Bologna in third.
"Anyone who has played football knows that even the great teams can experience a moment of difficulty when the games become tough. We will certainly have to grow," Allegri said.
"The final against a team like Atalanta that has grown a lot will certainly be balanced," Allegri said. "It's a one-off game and we will have to try to make as few mistakes as possible."
When asked about his future at the Turin club, Allegri stressed that he was focused on finishing the season.
"Regarding my future, just be patient a little bit longer, in 10-15 days you'll know what will happen next year," he said.
Regarding the match, the 56-year-old said the performance was not satisfactory but at least they did not lose.
"We started reasonably well, then made a mistake in our decision-making. We became disjointed and we didn't hold our positions," he said.
"You can't lose a match like that, otherwise you risk never picking yourselves back up again."