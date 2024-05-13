Football

Juventus 1-1 Salernitana, Serie A: Late Adrien Rabiot Goal Helps Juve Play Home Draw

Juventus are fourth in Serie A on 67 points with two matches left, six points ahead of Atalanta, who have two games in hand

Adrien Rabiot scored a late goal for Juventus that cancelled out a first-half header from Niccolo Pierozzi in Serie A on Sunday.
info_icon

Juventus snatched a 1-1 draw at home to relegated Salernitana courtesy of a late Adrien Rabiot goal that cancelled out a first-half header from Niccolo Pierozzi in Serie A on Sunday. (More Football News)

Juve are fourth on 67 points with two matches left, six points ahead of Atalanta, who have two games in hand.

BY Stats Perform

Salernitana shocked the Allianz Stadium as unmarked Pierozzi headed home after 27 minutes following a corner.

But Juventus dominated the rest of the match and equalised in stoppage time when Rabiot slid the ball home at the back post after a corner was flicked on.

Bottom side Salernitana were doomed to the drop last month.

Juve play in the Italian Cup final against Atalanta on Wednesday in an effort to save a disappointing season and stop their winless streak at six matches in all competitions.

Data Debrief: Another Stalemate For Juve

Juventus were grateful for a point come full-time, albeit it was a poor result in the grand scheme of things. Juve have now draw five successive matches in Serie A for the first time since between April and May 2009.

In fact, only Heidenheim of the Bundesliga (10) have drawn more matches than Juventus have (nine from 18 games) across Europe's top five leagues in 2024.

