Football

Serie A: Stefano Pioli Lauds AC Milan Determination After Snapping Winless Run With Cagliari Triumph

That victory marked their first in the league since April 6 against Lecce and also ended a six-game winless run across all competitions

Stefano Pioli's Milan secured their first Serie A victory since early April on Saturday
info_icon

Milan head coach Stefano Pioli has come under scrutiny in recent weeks but lauded his side's determination after snapping their four-game winless run in Serie A on Saturday. (More Football News)

The Rossoneri hammered Cagliari 5-1 as Christian Pulisic was twice on target, along with goals from Rafael Leao, Tijjani Reijnders and Ismael Bennacer at San Siro.

That victory marked their first in the league since April 6 against Lecce and also ended a six-game winless run across all competitions.

Milan have already watched fierce rivals Inter lift the title but secured second place in the table after moving seven points clear of Bologna with two games remaining.

Despite a frustrating, stop-start season, Pioli was at least satisfied to see his team respond to their concerning run of form.

"It was very important to return to winning ways, we were not used to being so long without victories. We suffered this situation, well done to the guys for their determination," coach Pioli told Sky Sport.

Christian Pulisic was twice on target for Milan on Saturday - null
AC Milan 5-1 Cagliari: Rossoneri Back To Winning Ways After Christian Pulisic Double

BY Stats Perform

"No team has managed to maintain the level of Inter and we were not able to have continuity to stick with them.

"Ours is a strong team, but one that failed to overcome decisive moments at a certain time during the season."

Nahitan Nandez pulled a goal back in the 63rd for Cagliari, who remain in 15th place with 33 points, three points above the relegation zone.

"It hurts to have conceded five goals, in the first half we did well defensively, but we were timid," Cagliari coach Claudio Ranieri said.

"Coming here to San Siro against an angry Milan side after the last results was difficult ... the last two matches will determine whether it will be salvation or relegation.

"Now we cancel everything and think about the next ones."

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Election Diary: Voices Matter
  2. Sudhir Kakar, My Secular Mentor
  3. Canada Arrests Fourth Indian In Nijjar Killing Case
  4. IAF Airlifts Injured US Woman Trekker From Himachal village
  5. 'I Missed Delhi People': Arvind Kejriwal Promises INDIA Bloc Will Change Fate Of Country In First Roadshow After Bail
Entertainment News
  1. Delhi Police Visit 'TMKOC' Sets To Question Actors Regarding Gurucharan Singh 'Sodhi' Missing Case
  2. Of Faith And Fleeting Dreams
  3. From 'The Good Bad Mother' To 'Hi Bye, Mama': 5 K-Dramas On Netflix To Binge-Watch This Mother's Day
  4. Sigourney Weaver in talks to join 'The Mandalorian & Grogu'
  5. Sikkimese Director Samten Bhutia's 'Tara: The Lost Star' Selected For Screening At Cannes Festival
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE: Arsenal Face Man United In Premier League
  2. AC Milan 5-1 Cagliari: Rossoneri Back To Winning Ways After Christian Pulisic Double
  3. KKR Vs MI: Who Won Yesterday's IPL Match? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  4. Wolves 1- 3 Crystal Palace: Have Work To Do As Promising Season Fizzles Out, Says Gary O'Neil
  5. James Anderson Open To England Coaching Role After Test Retirement Decision
World News
  1. 8 People Were Killed In A Shooting Attack At A Bar In Ecuador, Local Police Say
  2. Northern Lights Showdown: Stunning Aurora Display Viewed By Millions Across The World
  3. Israel Orders New Evacuations In Gaza's Last Refuge Of Rafah As It Expands Military Offensive
  4. Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir’s Capital Witnesses Clashes Amidst Total Strike Against Police Crackdown
  5. Russia Says It Captured 5 Villages In Northeast Ukraine As Over 1,700 Civilians Flee
Latest Stories
  1. 'Triumph Of The Truth': AAP Workers, Supporters Rejoice As Kejriwal Gets Interim Bail
  2. ED To Call Arvind Kejriwal 'Kingpin'? First Chargesheet Likely To Be Filed Today: Reports
  3. Arvind Kejriwal Gets Bail Till June 1, Has To Surrender Next Day; No Bar On Campaigning
  4. Sharmin Segal On Criticism For Her Performance In ‘Heeramandi’: I Am A Realist, People Will Say What They Have To Say
  5. Is Abdu Rozik's Wedding Announcement A Prank? Here's What His BFF Shiv Thakare Has To Say
  6. Japan Vs Mongolia Live Streaming, 5th T20I: When, Where To Watch Match On TV And Online
  7. Sports World Highlights: Neeraj Chopra Misses Javelin Gold At Doha Diamond League; Ireland Stun Pakistan In 1st T20I; Kylian Mbappe Confirms PSG Exit
  8. Lok Sabha Election | May 10 Highlights: Congress Too Made Mistakes, Says Rahul Gandhi; Kejriwal Out Of Jail