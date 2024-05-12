Football

AC Milan 5-1 Cagliari: Rossoneri Back To Winning Ways After Christian Pulisic Double

Milan 5-1 Cagliari Match Report: The win moves Stefano Pioli's side closer to securing second place, sitting on 74 points and seven ahead of third-placed Bologna and eight clear of Juventus, who host Salernitana on Sunday

Christian Pulisic was twice on target for Milan on Saturday
info_icon

Milan snapped a six-match winless run in all competitions with a crushing 5-1 victory over relegation-threatened Cagliari in Saturday's Serie A clash at San Siro. (More Football News)

The win moves Stefano Pioli's side closer to securing second place, sitting on 74 points and seven ahead of third-placed Bologna and eight clear of Juventus, who host Salernitana on Sunday.

Ismael Bennacer opened the scoring after 35 minutes, pouncing on a loose ball in the centre of the box before Christian Pulisic extended their advantage after a fast break in the 59th minute.

Tijjani Reijnders scored a third for Milan with a superb long-range effort in the 74th minute and Rafael Leao got on the scoresheet seven minutes from time before Pulisic sealed the rout three minutes later with his second of the game and 12th league goal this season.

Nahitan Nandez had pulled a goal back in the 63rd minute for Cagliari, who remain in 15th place with 33 points, three points above the relegation zone.

