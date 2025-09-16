Juventus Vs Borussia Dortmund Live Streaming, UEFA Champions League Matchday 1: Preview, Head-To-Head, More

Juventus face Dortmund in UEFA Champions League on September 17
Both teams come into this fixture with high on confidence
Juventus will welcome Bundesliga side, Borussia Dortmund in the matchweek 1 fixture of the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 on Wednesday, September 17 (IST). The two sides will clash at the Allianz Stadium.
The Turin-based club have started the season positively as Igor Tudor's side are yet to taste defeat and defeated Inter Milan in their last Serie A fixture. Juve will look to kick-start season on a winning note against a defiant BVB side.
On the other hand, Dortmund will have to be at their level best against Juventus if they are come back with a victory. Niko Kovac's side have had a great start to the Bundesliga season and would look to carry the same in UCL.
Juventus vs Borussia Dortmund, Match Details:
Location: Turin, Italy
Stadium: Allianz Stadium
Date: Wednesday, September 17
Kick-off Time: 12:30 a.m. IST (Tuesday, September 16)
Juventus vs Borussia Dortmund, Head-to-Head
Total matches: 9
Juventus won: 6
Dortmund won: 2
Draws: 1
Juventus vs Borussia Dortmund, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 MW 1: Live Streaming Details
