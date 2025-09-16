Juventus Vs Borussia Dortmund Live Streaming, UEFA Champions League Matchday 1: Preview, Head-To-Head, More

Juventus kick-start their UEFA Champions League 2025-26 campaign against Borussia Dortmund at the Allianz Arena. Find out when and where to watch the Juventus Vs Borussia Dortmund match live on TV and online

Outlook Sports Desk
Igor Tudor speaking to his Juve players.
  • Juventus face Dortmund in UEFA Champions League on September 17

  • Find out when and where to watch the UCL match online and on TV

  • Both teams come into this fixture with high on confidence

Juventus will welcome Bundesliga side, Borussia Dortmund in the matchweek 1 fixture of the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 on Wednesday, September 17 (IST). The two sides will clash at the Allianz Stadium.

The Turin-based club have started the season positively as Igor Tudor's side are yet to taste defeat and defeated Inter Milan in their last Serie A fixture. Juve will look to kick-start season on a winning note against a defiant BVB side.

On the other hand, Dortmund will have to be at their level best against Juventus if they are come back with a victory. Niko Kovac's side have had a great start to the Bundesliga season and would look to carry the same in UCL.

Juventus vs Borussia Dortmund, Match Details:

  • Location: Turin, Italy

  • Stadium: Allianz Stadium

  • Date: Wednesday, September 17

  • Kick-off Time: 12:30 a.m. IST (Tuesday, September 16)

Juventus vs Borussia Dortmund, Head-to-Head

  • Total matches: 9

  • Juventus won: 6

  • Dortmund won: 2

  • Draws: 1

Juventus vs Borussia Dortmund, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 MW 1: Live Streaming Details

When is the Juventus vs Borussia Dortmund, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match being played?

The Juventus vs Borussia Dortmund, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match will be played on Wednesday, September 17, 2025. Kick-off is scheduled for 12:30 AM IST.

Where to watch the Juventus vs Borussia Dortmund, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match live in India?

The Juventus vs Borussia Dortmund, UEFA Champions League match will be shown on Sony Sports Network, which is the official broadcaster of the tournament in India. Simultaneously, one can stream the match on the SonyLiv app and website.

Published At:
