Borussia Dortmund Vs Athletic Bilbao, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Live Streaming: Preview, Head-To-Head And More

Borussia Dortmund take on Athletic Bilbao in UCL Matchday 2 fixture
BVB drew 4-4 away at Juventus in the first matchday
Bilbao suffered a 0-2 defeat at home to Arsenal in their group opener
Borussia Dortmund welcome Athletic Bilbao to the Westfalenstadion (Signal Iduna Park) for their UEFA Champions League 2025-26 league phase matchday two fixture on Wednesday (October 1). Watch the Borussia Dortmund vs Athletic Bilbao football match live tonight.
Dortmund opened their campaign with a 4-4 draw away to Juventus in Italy, surrendering the lead three times and conceding twice in stoppage time. But Niko Kovac's men remain unbeaten across all competitions this season, and are currently second in the German Bundesliga with 13 points from five matches.
In their most recent outing, the Prussians beat 10-man Mainz 2-0 to close the gap on Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich (15 points).
Athletic Bilbao, meanwhile, suffered a 0-2 defeat at home to Arsenal in their group opener and have also struggled in La Liga, losing to Villarreal and Valencia in recent weeks, and a 1-1 draw with Girona in between. Ernesto Valverde's men are 10th in La Liga with 10 points from 10 outings.
Borussia Dortmund Vs Athletic Bilbao Head-To-Head Record
Borussia Dortmund and Athletic Bilbao are meeting for the first time in a competitive setting. They have faced each other twice in friendlies, though, with the Spanish side winning both.
Also, this will be the first Champions League game against a German opponent for the Athletic. Conversely, Dortmund have lost three of their 16 home games against Spanish teams in competition (W7, D6).
Borussia Dortmund Vs Athletic Bilbao Live Streaming Info
When is the Borussia Dortmund vs Athletic Bilbao, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match being played?
The Borussia Dortmund Vs Athletic Bilbao, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match will be played on Thursday, October 2, 2025 at Signal Iduna Park. Kick-off is scheduled for 12:30 AM IST.
Where to watch the Borussia Dortmund Vs Athletic Bilbao, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match live in India?
The Borussia Dortmund Vs Athletic Bilbao , UEFA Champions League match will be shown on Sony Sports Network, which is the official broadcaster of the tournament in India. Simultaneously, one can stream the match on the SonyLiv app and website.