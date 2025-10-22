Copenhagen 2-4 Borussia Dortmund, UEFA Champions League: Nmecha Double Seeks BVB Seal Away Win

Dortmund overcame a bizarre own-goal to defeat Copenhagen 4-2, with Felix Nmecha scoring twice in the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match on October 21

Copenhagen vs Borussia Dortmund match report UEFA Champions League 2025-26 matchday 3
Borussia Dortmund's Felix Nmecha, center, celebrates scoring during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between FC Copenhagen and Borussia Dortmund at Parken in Copenhagen on Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025. | Photo: AP/Liselotte Sabroe
  • Dortmund defeated Copenhagen 4-2 in UEFA Champions League

  • Bizarre own-goal involving Ramy Bensebaini and Waldemar Anton

  • Felix Nmecha scored twice, securing Dortmund's victory

  • Jobe Bellingham contributed by assisting Nmecha's opener

Borussia Dortmund defeated Copenhagen 4-2 in their UEFA Champions League 2025-26 matchday 3 fixture on Tuesday, October 21, at Parken Stadium, with the match featuring a bizarre own-goal involving three players from the German club.

Dortmund held a 1-0 lead in the first half when a corner kick led to a fortuitous equaliser for the hosts. Copenhagen forward Youssoufa Moukoko, a former Dortmund prodigy, fired a low strike from near the penalty spot. Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel saved the initial shot at the goal line, but the ball remained near the six-yard box.

Dortmund's Ramy Bensebaini attempted to clear it, but the ball ricocheted off team-mate Waldemar Anton's left shin, sending it into the net near the post in the 33rd minute.

Dortmund Fire Back Through Nmecha

Ramy Bensebaini later redeemed himself by converting a 61st-minute penalty kick, restoring Dortmund's lead.

Felix Nmecha scored twice for Dortmund, netting in the 20th and 76th minutes. Jobe Bellingham set up Nmecha's opening goal, marking his first goal contribution since joining the Bundesliga side.

Although Bellingham has found playing time hard to come by in the Bundesliga following his £27 million summer move from Sunderland, he celebrated his second successive Champions League start by assisting Nmecha's goal.

Fabio Silva sealed Dortmund's victory in the 87th minute. Copenhagen's Viktor Dadason scored a late goal in the 90th minute, but Dortmund secured their second group-stage win with this result.

(With AP Inputs)

