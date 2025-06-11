Jobe Bellingham has followed in his brother's footsteps by joining Borussia Dortmund on a five-year deal before the upcoming Club World Cup.
Bellingham, whose older brother Jude also turned out for the Bundesliga outfit from 2020-2023, completed a reported £30million move from Sunderland on Tuesday.
The 19-year-old finished last season with four goals and three assists in 43 appearances as he was named the Championship's young player of the season.
He helped Sunderland end their eight-year exile from the Premier League as the Black Cats beat Sheffield United 2-1 in last month's dramatic play-off final at Wembley Stadium.
In the second tier in 2024-25, only Trai Hume (274) won more duels than Bellingham (257) for Sunderland, with the England Under-21 international also winning 44 of his 79 tackles.
"It's time for me to say farewell to all the loyal people of Sunderland, who have powered me through two incredible years in red and white," Bellingham told Sunderland's website.
"Your support, on so many occasions, has completely blown me away, especially in the times of adversity, which we pulled through together.
"You welcomed me with open arms as a kid leaving home for the first time, and I am proud that our relationship has grown to be so strong.
"I will always represent Wearside in all that I strive to achieve for the rest of my career, wherever that may be.
"I hope that I have made you proud along the way, and in return, you have made me the player that has reached the heights I find myself at today.
"I will love and remember you fondly for the rest of my life. To the staff, players and most importantly, the supporters, thank you so much and good luck for the future."
Dortmund won seven of their last eight league games to finish fourth and secure a place in next season's Champions League.
Niko Kovac's team are currently preparing for the Club World Cup, with Dortmund kicking off their campaign against Fluminense on June 17.
They are placed in Group F alongside Japanese side Ulsan HD and South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns FC at the revamped tournament taking place in the United States.