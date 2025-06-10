Celtic Transfers: Kieran Tierney Completes Return From Arsenal, Signs Five-Year Deal

Celtic have confirmed the return of Kieran Tierney on a five-year deal following his departure from Arsenal.
Tierney left Celtic to join the Gunners in 2019, having come through the youth ranks at Celtic Park, but signed a pre-contract agreement with the Hoops earlier this year.
His departure from Arsenal was confirmed last week, and he has now committed himself to the Scottish champions until 2030.
The 28-year-old made 144 appearances for Arsenal across all competitions, scoring six times and providing 14 assists.
Tierney fell down the pecking order in north London following a knee injury at the end of the 2021-22 season and spent the 2023-24 campaign on loan at Real Sociedad.
He made 20 appearances for the Gunners in the second half of the 2024-25 campaign, all but four of them from the bench.
Tierney made 170 appearances for the Hoops in his first spell, winning 10 trophies, including three consecutive trebles.
Most of those came under the management of Brendan Rodgers, who is also in his second stint at Celtic Park.
"My ambition is just for Celtic to be as successful as possible, retain our place at the top and continue to win trophies and do well for Celtic," Tierney told the club website.
"Everybody's known for a few months and just to be here with the Celtic strip on again just feels amazing.
"When you move away from home, you grow up, you learn different things.
"I was in Spain for a year, learning a different language and playing in a different league, so I'm definitely a different person.
"Player-wise, it's the same as I always say - I'll try and work my hardest, I'll do my best for the club and that's all I can do."