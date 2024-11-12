Football

Juventus Vs Arsenal, Women's Champions League: Mead Sings Slegers Praises Ahead Of UCL Clash

Slegers revealed she was unsure about what the future may hold, placing full focus on their upcoming Champions League clash

Womens Champions League
Renee Slegers remained tight lipped on links to her becoming the new Arsenal Women head coach
Beth Mead said that Renee Slegers has been a "breath of fresh air" ahead of Arsenal's Women's Champions League tie against Juventus on Tuesday. (More Football News)

Slegers has been in interim charge of the Gunners since Jonas Eidevall's resignation last month, and has impressed during her temporary tenure. 

She has won three of her four games at the helm, the latest of which came in a 5-0 victory against Brighton, moving Arsenal up to fourth in the Women's Super League table.

And Mead, who joined Slegers on pre-match press duties on Monday, believes Arsenal are heading in the right direction under her guidance.  

“It’s a breath of fresh air with Renee and we’re enjoying it so far," Mead said. "We’re in a good place at the moment.

"We have the environment to build again, it’s a release of new energy right now and when you get the results and the performances, then it makes you a happier footballer.

When asked if she would like Slegers to stay at Arsenal, Mead added: “In some capacity. We love having Renee here and will be happy with whatever she chooses to do.”

However, Slegers revealed she was unsure about what the future may hold, placing full focus on their upcoming Champions League clash.

"I think I get this question every time, and my answer will be the same," Slegers began. 

"I'm very much in the moment, I know that this will be the situation for this block, and we as the coaching staff are trying to do everything to help the girls forward.

"I think everyone is putting that little extra in from both the staff and the player's perspective. So I’m just trying to get the best out of Arsenal, because I care a lot.

"I really enjoyed the role I had before. Now I have to play this role for the team, so I’ll play this role for the team. About the future? I don't know."

Arsenal will be looking to improve their recent away from in Europe on Tuesday at the Stadio Comunale Vittorio Pozzo Lamarmora. 

They are winless across their last three Champions League away matches (D1 L2), only enduring a longer run in the competition once before (D1 L3 between 2003 and 2005). 

The Gunners sit second in Group C on three points, level with Tuesday's opponents, but Slegers is confident of sealing a big result in Italy. 

"We are going there to play our best football, and we have a big belief in what we can do tomorrow," Slegers said. 

"Looking at what we've been performing lately, and obviously scouting Juventus, we have a big belief in ourselves. 

"And then we'll see how the game progresses, what decisions we have to make, but we go there to win."

