Juventus Vs AC Milan Live Streaming, Serie A 2025-26: When, Where To Watch Italian League Match On TV And Online

Here's all you need to know for the Italian Serie A 2025-26 clash between Juventus and AC Milan: preview, starting XIs, broadcast details and head-to-head stats

Outlook Sports Desk
Juventus vs Atalanta
Juventus take on Milan at the Allianz Arena. Photo: File
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Juventus side welcome Serie A leaders AC Milan at the Allianz Stadium

  • Juve are unbeaten in the campaign so far

  • AC Milan are leading the standings

An unbeaten Juventus side welcome Serie A leaders AC Milan at the Allianz Stadium on Monday, October 6 which is part of the matchweek 6 f the ongoing Serie A 2025-26 season. The Bianconeri are at home and will have advantage on their side.

Igor Tudor's side though have not been able to register victories in their last few games. Three wins out of the five matches sees Juve take the fifth spot in the Serie A standings.

As for AC Milan, Max Allegri's team will be buoyant after their victory over reigning champions, Napoli in their last fixture. The Rossoneri are leading the points table and will depend on Christian Pulisic to deliver the goods once again.

Match Details:

  • Location: Turin, Italy

  • Stadium: Allianz Stadium

  • Date: Monday, October 6

  • Kick-off Time: 12:15 a.m. IST

Juventus vs AC Milan Head-to-Head

  • Total matches: 228

  • Juventus won: 66

  • AC Milan won: 74

  • Draws: 88

Juventus vs AC Milan, Serie A 2025-26: Live Streaming Details

When and where will the Juventus Vs AC Milan , Serie A 2025-26 match be played?

The Juventus Vs AC Milan , Serie A 2025-26 match will be played at the Allianz Arena, Italy on Monday, October 6, 2025 at 12:15am IST.

Where will the Juventus Vs AC Milan, Serie A 2025-26 match be telecast and live streamed?

The Juventus Vs AC Milan, Serie A 2025-26 match will not be telecast or live streamed on any platform in India. It will be broadcast on DAZN Italia, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport 251, Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 4K in Italy.

Published At:
