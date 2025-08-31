Juventus Have The Squad To Challenge In Europe And Serie A, Says Igor Tudor

Juventus have discovered their opponents for the league phase of Europe's elite competition, including tantalising clashes with Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund and Benfica

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Juventus boss Igor Tudor
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Igor Tudor is backing Juventus to do well in Italy and Europe both

  • Juventus will face Real Madrid, Dortmund, Benfica and others in the Champions League

  • Tudor feels the mood in the camp is good

Igor Tudor is confident that his Juventus team will be able to juggle their Champions League commitments with their Serie A fixtures this season. 

Juventus have discovered their opponents for the league phase of Europe's elite competition, including tantalising clashes with Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund and Benfica. 

Thiago Motta led the club on a 21-game unbeaten run in Serie A last season, though 13 of those results were draws, along with reaching the knockout-phase play-offs in Europe. 

But after back-to-back thrashings by Atalanta and Fiorentina, as well as being knocked out of the Champions League by PSV, Motta was sacked in March. 

Tudor came in and was able to revive Juventus' season, leading them to a fourth-placed finish in Serie A and a spot at Europe's top table for 2025-26. 

And the new Bianconeri boss believes they are better equipped this time around to deal with the pressure of playing in the Champions League and competing in Serie A.

"The Champions League matches will be tough, but exciting and challenging," Tudor said. "When you hear that music, everything changes.

"Over the past few months, we have earned this opportunity to play in such an incredible competition.

"I think the team is mentally ready to take on a busy schedule. They did it last year, and they will manage to juggle the league and Champions League in the coming weeks."

And while expressing his excitement about Juve's Champions League prospects, Tudor was quick to focus on this weekend's league match, away at Genoa. 

Juventus started their season in style, beating Parma 2-0 thanks to goals from Jonathan David and Dusan Vlahovic, despite seeing Andrea Cambiaso sent off late on. 

The result saw Juventus win five consecutive home matches in Serie A for the first time since the period between September and November 2023.

Tudor feels the mood in the camp is good, though he expects Genoa to provide a difficult test at the Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris.

"The feelings after Parma are positive. I saw a team that was on point and always focused," Tudor added. 

"I'm happy with the squad that I have at my disposal. Giving this group continuity is an added value that is often underestimated.

"The team is a living body that adapts to the work we do on the pitch. We are developing a clear identity and mentality. You know that I am never satisfied.

"My approach to training is always the same, always focused, no matter the result. Sometimes I push harder when we win than when things aren't going so well."

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Genoa – Aaron Martin

After starting their Serie A campaign with a goalless draw against Lecce, Genoa will be looking to the creative influence of Martin to get them up and running here.

Martin has provided the most assists in Serie A in 2025 (seven). The Spaniard has also created the most chances from set-pieces (22) during that period. 

Juventus – Jonathan David

David announced himself to the Juventus faithful with a goal on his Serie A debut against Parma, and the Canadian will be out to continue his fast start to life in Italy. 

Indeed, should David find the back of the net against Genoa, he would become only the third player to score in both of his first two Serie A matches for Juventus since 1994-95. 

The 25-year-old would join Carlos Tevez (August 2013) and Randal Kolo Muani (between January and February 2025) in achieving that impressive feat. 

MATCH PREDICTION: JUVENTUS WIN

Juventus are unbeaten in nine of their last 10 Serie A matches against Genoa (W7 D2), winning both games last season – their only loss came in May 2022, a 2-1 defeat. 

The Bianconeri also have not conceded a goal in their last three league matches against Genoa. Only once have they kept more consecutive clean sheets against them in Serie A, enjoying a five-match stretch between 1964 and 1976.

And Juventus have impressed under Tudor. Indeed, they have avoided defeat in nine of their 10 Serie A matches under the Croatian (W6 D3), winning each of the last three – their only league defeat during his tenure came against Parma in April.

And for all their attacking quality, Juve have also been impressive in defence. They could keep a clean sheet in both of their first two Serie A games in consecutive seasons for the first time since 2004-05 and 2005-06.

The Bianconeri have only managed one shutout in their last 13 away league games (a 1-0 win against Cagliari on 23rd February 2025), having kept a clean sheet in five of their first six away games last season.

Genoa, meanwhile, could draw both of their first two Serie A games of the season for the third time in their history, after doing so in 1992-93 and 1962-63. 

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Genoa – 23.6%

Draw – 26.8%

Juventus – 49.5%

Published At:
