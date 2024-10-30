Football

Jurgen Klopp: Former Liverpool Boss Baffled By Criticism Over Red Bull Role

The German reportedly signed a five-year contract with the energy drinks brand earlier this month, in what is his first role since leaving Liverpool in June

Jurgen-Klopp
Klopp during Dortmund's Farewell Match For Lukasz Piszczek and Jakub Blaszczykowski last month
Jurgen Klopp is baffled by the criticism he has received since agreeing to become the new global head of soccer at Red Bull. (More Football News)

The German reportedly signed a five-year contract with the energy drinks brand earlier this month, in what is his first role since leaving Liverpool in June.

Starting in January, Klopp will be responsible at the strategic management level for Red Bull's international network of clubs, which includes RB Leipzig, New York Red Bulls, Red Bull Bragantino and Red Bull Salzburg (managed by former assistant Pep Lijnders). 

The 57-year-old will advise the teams on playing philosophy, transfer strategy and coaching development, though former clubs Borussia Dortmund and Mainz have been among those scrutinising his move.

Many felt his decision to join Red Bull was inconsistent with claims he was "running out of energy" when announcing his departure from Anfield earlier this year.

Speaking on the Einfach mal Luppen podcast, hosted by former Real Madrid and Germany midfielder Toni Kroos and his brother Felix, Klopp addressed the situation.

"I really don't know what exactly I could have done for everyone to be happy," he said. "I didn't want to step on anybody's toes, definitely not, and, personally, I love all of my ex-clubs.

"I'm 57, so I can still work for a couple more years, but I don't really see myself on the sideline [as a coach] for the time being.

"But it was always clear that I wasn't going to do nothing at all. And then this story with Red Bull came into the picture, and for me, it's outstanding."

Explaining his new role, he added: "Basically, I'm an advisor. Hopefully, I can bring calm in different ways and, in other situations, assess things correctly and help the coaches.

"But I just want to support, not interfere, because I know how disruptive that is. Instead, I want to pass on my experience and work in the world that I know best."

