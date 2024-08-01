Jurgen Checks Out? Klopp Drops Retirement Hint

Jurgen Klopp has suggested he is more likely to retire than step back into management. (Olympics Full Coverage | More Sports News)
Klopp left Liverpool at the end of last season, and is enjoying a sabbatical away from the game.
The German had been linked with the vacant England job, but has distanced himself from such speculation, while he also reportedly turned down an offer to coach the United States.
And now the 57-year-old, who coached Mainz before leading Borussia Dortmund to back-to-back Bundesliga titles, has claimed, for the time being, he is considering himself as retired, though he did leave the door open to return to football in some capacity.
"Let's see what it will look like in a few months. Nothing is coming through at the moment," Klopp said.
"As of today, that's it for me as a coach. I didn't quit on a whim, it was a general decision.
"I've also coached the best clubs in the world. Maybe we can talk about it again in a few months.
"I still want to work in football and help people with my experience and contacts. Let's see what else there is for me."
Klopp has won 13 major honours during his managerial career, but enjoyed his most success across his nine-year stint at Anfield.
The 57-year-old would lead Liverpool to eight major trophies, including their first Premier League title and their sixth success in the Champions League.
Of the three sides he managed, Klopp managed more games (491), oversaw more wins (299) and scored more goals (1035) during his Liverpool tenure.
Should this be the end for Klopp, he ends his managerial career having won 584 of his 1075 games in charge, averaging 1.87 points per game across his 23-year career.