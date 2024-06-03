Football

Jose Mourinho Joins Fenerbahce: 'Your Dreams Are Now My Dreams', Manager Tells Fans

Turkey is the fifth different nation in which Jose Mourinho has managed, having previously enjoyed stints at Roma, Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan, Real Madrid, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur

Jose Mourinho addresses Fenerbahce's supporters.
Jose Mourinho promised Fenerbahce supporters "your dreams are now my dreams" upon his unveiling as the club's new head coach. (More Football News)

The 61-year-old is back in management five months after his departure from Roma, after reportedly putting pen to paper on a two-year deal with the Istanbul giants.

The club teased Mourinho's arrival in the wake of Ismail Kartal’s departure on Friday, with the two-time Champions League winner believed to have verbally agreed to take over on the same day.

New Fenerbahce head coach, Jose Mourinho - null
Turkish Super Lig: Fenerbahce Confirm Jose Mourinho Arrival

BY Stats Perform

Turkey is the fifth different nation in which the Portuguese icon has managed, having also previously enjoyed stints at Porto, Chelsea, Inter, Real Madrid, Manchester United and Tottenham.

A domestic title winner in four different countries, Mourinho will now look to follow suit by guiding Fenerbahce to a first Turkish Super Lig triumph in 10 years.

"I want to thank you for your love, the love that I felt from the first moment where my name was first connected with Fenerbahce," he told thousands of supporters who gathered at Sukru Saracoglu Stadium to welcome him.

"Normally, a coach is loved after victories. In this case, I feel that I am loved before victories. That, for me, is a big responsibility that I feel. I promise you that from this moment, I belong to your family. This shirt is my skin.

"Football is a passion and there is no better place to feel that passion. Since the moment I met with [club president] Ali Koc, I wanted to play for you because, in the end, you are the soul of the football club.

"I want to work for Turkish football, I want to work for the Turkish league. I want to help to improve [it] but the most important thing for me is not Turkish football, it's not the Turkish league, it's Fenerbahce.

"To finish, I want to say that from the moment I signed my contract, your dreams are now my dreams."

