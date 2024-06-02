Turkish Super Lig: Fenerbahce Confirm Jose Mourinho Arrival

The Istanbul giants teased Mourinho's arrival in the wake of Ismail Kartal’s departure, and he has reportedly penned a two-year deal with the club.
Kartal took charge of Fenerbahce for three spells, finishing second behind Galatasaray in the Turkish Super Lig last season with 99 points in his final stint.
Reports said Mourinho had verbally agreed to take over on Friday, before the club confirmed his unveiling will take place on Sunday.
Mourinho has been out of work since leaving Roma in January after a two-and-a-half-year spell at the club in which he led them to their first European trophy, winning the Europa Conference League in 2022, while also taking them to the Europa League final the following year.
The 61-year-old had previously enjoyed stints at Porto, Chelsea over two spells, Inter, Real Madrid, Manchester United and Tottenham.
During that course, he won a combined eight domestic titles and two Champions Leagues, only failing to lift silverware while at Tottenham.
Mourinho is now tasked with ending Fenerbahce’s 10-year wait for a Super Lig title.