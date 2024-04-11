Football

Joelinton Signs New Long-Term Contract With English Premier League Club Newcastle United

Joelinton was part of the Newcastle United side that reached the League Cup final last season and earned qualification for the Champions League for the first time in two decades

Advertisement

Owen%20Humphreys%2FPA
Joelinton joined Newcastle from Hoffenheim in 2019. Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA
info_icon

Newcastle midfielder Joelinton has signed a new long-term deal with the club. (More Football News)

The Brazilian arrived on Tyneside from Hoffenheim in 2019 and has made 179 appearances for Newcastle, scoring 25 goals.

Joelinton was part of the Newcastle side who reached the Carabao Cup final last season and earned qualification for the Champions League for the first time in two decades.

He has not featured for the Magpies since their FA Cup victory against rivals Sunderland earlier this year in January due to injury and has subsequently undergone thigh surgery.

Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly could be heading to St James’ Park. - Andrew Matthews/PA
Football Transfer Rumours: Newcastle Target Lloyd Kelly And Tosin Adarabioyo This Summer

BY Stats Perform

Advertisement

Speaking about his new contract, Joelinton told the club website: “I feel great. I feel very happy and my family is happy.

“A lot of things have happened in my years here. I’ve learnt a lot and grown a lot, and for me to come here to Newcastle was the best decision of my career.

“I love playing for the club. I love the club, I love the fans.

“We had a lot of discussions and I always wanted to be here. I’m glad to continue and I hope to have success in the years to come.”

Newcastle defender Jamaal Lascelles is consoled by head coach Eddie Howe after suffering a serious knee injury. - Richard Sellers/PA
Eddie Howe And Newcastle To Battle On Despite Mounting Injury Problems

BY Stats Perform

Advertisement

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe said: “This has been a big priority for us off the pitch and I’m absolutely delighted Joelinton has committed his future to the club.

“Joey is an exceptional player and person, and the love he has for the club is reciprocated by all of us here. He brings unique qualities to the group and undoubtedly makes us stronger.”

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Sumit Nagal Vs Holger Rune, 2nd Round Monte Carlo Masters Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  2. Actors Who Have Played Biographical Figures On The Silver Screen
  3. Chhattisgarh: 12 Killed As Bus Falls Into Mine Pit In Durg; PM Modi Reacts
  4. What Is The 1864 Arizona Abortion Law? Supreme Court Issues Near-Total Abortion Ban Based On 160-Year-Old Law In The US State
  5. Eid 2024: Songs To Rule Your Playlist This Festive Season
  6. PBKS Vs SRH, IPL 2024: Who Won Yesterday's Match? Check Highlights
  7. Elections 2024: Rahul Hits Back At BJP Over Manifesto Row; Complaint Against PM Modi Over Poll Code Violation
  8. Sports World: Bopanna-Ebden Pair Bows Out At Monte Carlo Masters - As It Happened