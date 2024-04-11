Football

Football Transfer Rumours: Newcastle Target Lloyd Kelly And Tosin Adarabioyo This Summer

Chelsea have identified Napoli striker Victor Osimhen as their top target this summer but will have to make room for the Nigerian to join the club, Football Insider says. Osimhen has scored 12 goals in 19 games and had three assists for Napoli in the Serie A this year

Advertisement

Andrew%20Matthews%2FPA
Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly could be heading to St James’ Park. Photo: Andrew Matthews/PA
info_icon

What the papers say

Newcastle United have put two defenders on their radar in Bournemouth’s Lloyd Kelly and Fulham’s Tosin Adarabioyo, according to the i. Both players will be free agents in the summer. (More Football News)

Chelsea have identified Napoli striker Victor Osimhen as their top target this summer but will have to make room for the Nigerian to join the club, Football Insider says. Osimhen has scored 12 goals in 19 games and had three assists for Napoli in the Serie A this year.

Photo: File
info_icon

The i reports that Lille manager Paulo Fonesca is at the top of the pile if the club decides to part ways with manager David Moyes. West Ham are sitting in seventh in the Premier League table with 13 wins, nine draws and 10 losses, just one point behind Manchester United.

Advertisement

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Photo: File
info_icon

Crysencio Summerville: Leeds United’s 22-year-old winger will be in high demand in the summer transfer period with Liverpool, Tottenham and now Bayer Leverkusen interested in his services, according to Teamtalk.

Georgiy Sudakov: Arsenal, Liverpool, Aston Villa and Manchester City are interested in the Shaktar Donetsk midfielder with the club considering selling the 21-year-old, HITC says.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Sumit Nagal Vs Holger Rune, 2nd Round Monte Carlo Masters Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  2. Actors Who Have Played Biographical Figures On The Silver Screen
  3. Chhattisgarh: 12 Killed As Bus Falls Into Mine Pit In Durg; PM Modi Reacts
  4. What Is The 1864 Arizona Abortion Law? Supreme Court Issues Near-Total Abortion Ban Based On 160-Year-Old Law In The US State
  5. Eid 2024: Songs To Rule Your Playlist This Festive Season
  6. PBKS Vs SRH, IPL 2024: Who Won Yesterday's Match? Check Highlights
  7. Elections 2024: Rahul Hits Back At BJP Over Manifesto Row; Complaint Against PM Modi Over Poll Code Violation
  8. Sports World: Bopanna-Ebden Pair Bows Out At Monte Carlo Masters - As It Happened