Football

Joao Pereira Replaces Ruben Amorim As Sporting CP Head Coach

Joao Pereira, who made 154 appearances across three different spells with Sporting, has put pen to paper on a deal that runs through until 2027 with the Primeira Liga champions

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Joao Pereira
Joao Pereira has been announced as Sporting CP's new head coach
info_icon

Sporting CP have confirmed Joao Pereira as the club's new head coach following Ruben Amorim's departure to Manchester United. (More Football News)

Pereira, who made 154 appearances across three different spells with Sporting, has put pen to paper on a deal that runs through until 2027 with the Primeira Liga champions. 

The 40-year-old also appeared five times under Amorim during the 2020-21 season, a campaign that saw Sporting claim their first top-flight title in 19 years. 

Pereira has previously managed Sporting's Under-23 side, taking charge of 53 games and winning 20 of those (D17 L16), averaging 1.45 points per match. 

He most recently took charge of Sporting's B team, but oversaw just 11 matches, and he is relishing the opportunity of leading the first-team after the international break. 

"As a player, Sporting gave me a lot, allowing me to play for the national team, join one of the best leagues in the world and return home twice," Pereira said. 

"I only repaid them with a Super Cup and a national championship, which felt more like their gift to me.

"That’s something I regret, so as a coach I’d like to repay them with more titles because Sporting deserve it.

"If I had doubts and thought things might go wrong, I wouldn’t be here. It hasn’t even crossed my mind that it could go poorly.

"I know we’ll face challenges, but I believe it will go well."

But Pereira has a tough act to follow, with Amorim ending his glittering stint with the club on a high after a 4-2 win over Braga on Sunday. 

Amorim won 164 of his 231 games in charge of Sporting, averaging a win percentage of 71%, which is a club record. 

During his time in charge, only Manchester City (127) won more matches than his Sporting team (122) across Europe's top 10 leagues. 

"Ruben leaves behind a legacy, and that legacy isn’t only in titles, victories, and records but also in the unity he built among the Sporting family," Pereira added.

"I know this brings great responsibility, but that responsibility comes hand-in-hand with a strong ambition and motivation to continue making Sporting a winning club with a bright future.”

Pereira's first assignment will come in the Taca de Portugal against fourth-tier side Amarante on November 22, before welcoming Arsenal to the Estadio Jose Alvalade in the Champions League five days later. 

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. AFG Vs BAN, 3rd ODI: All-Round Omarzai, Centurion Gurbaz Help Afghanistan Win Match, Series
  2. Who Is Nahid Rana? Pacer Makes ODI Debut In Sharjah, Bowls Fastest-Ever Delivery By Bangladesh Bowler
  3. Champions Trophy: ICC Demands Response From Pakistan Cricket Board On Hybrid Model - Report
  4. Lanka T10 Super League Player Draft: Check Final Squads Of All Six Teams
  5. IPL Mega Auction: James Anderson Headed To Chennai Super Kings? Michael Vaughan Deems It Likely
Football News
  1. Ruben Amorim's Manchester United In-Tray: What Does The New Boss Need To Fix?
  2. Amsterdam Violence: Police Detains Pro-Palestine Protesters After Attacks On Israeli Club Fans
  3. Israel Vs France, Nations League: Paris To Deploy 4,000 Cops After Amsterdam Violence
  4. Premier League Referee David Coote Suspended After Video With Nasty Klopp Remarks Surfaces
  5. Nations League: Coleman, Idah And Duffy Out Of Republic Of Ireland Squad To Face England
Tennis News
  1. ATP Finals: Casper Ruud Stuns Carlos Alcaraz To Claim His 50th Tour-Level Win Of Season
  2. Tennis Channel Removes Jon Wertheim Following Barbora Krejcikova's Callout On Appearance-Based Coverage
  3. ATP Finals 2024: Jannik Sinner Shakes Off Rust To Beat Alex De Minaur
  4. ATP Finals: Big-serving Taylor Fritz Overpowers Daniil Medvedev
  5. WTA Finals 2024: Coco Gauff Beats Zheng Qinwen In Thriller To Win Maiden Title
Hockey News
  1. IND Vs MAS, Women's ACT 2024 Highlights: Sangita Kumari Scores Twice As India Beat Malaysia 4-0
  2. IND Vs MAS, Women's ACT 2024: Sangita Kumari's Brace Helps India Beat Malaysia 4-0 In Opener
  3. Thailand Vs Japan Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When And Where To Watch THA Vs JPN Match
  4. CHN Vs THA, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: China Make Statement With 15-0 Win Over Thailand
  5. CHN Vs THA, Women's Asian Champions Trophy Highlights: China Thrash Thailand 15-0 In Dominant Victory

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'I've Done Nothing', Says Accused Sanjay Roy After Trial Begins In RG Kar Medic's Rape & Murder Case
  2. Massive Fire Breaks Out At Indian Oil Refinery In Vadodara; No Casualties
  3. 'LIE': TMC Alleges EC Of Becoming BJP's Wing After Delay In Action Against Sukanta Majumdar
  4. Karnataka Minister Calls HD Kumaraswamy 'Kaaliya'; Sparks Row
  5. Jharkhand Elections: JMM MLA Basant Soren Talks To Outlook About The Development of Dumka Region
Entertainment News
  1. Sad Letters Of An Imaginary Woman Wistfully Glances Through Shards Of Memories
  2. Poem Of The Wind Probes The Cracks Of Masculinity
  3. Becoming Our Beliefs: A Contemplation On Humans In The Loop
  4. In The Substance, Demi Moore Holds The Devastating, Fragile Centre Of A Ruthless Drama
  5. Sharda Sinha, Renowned Folk Singer And Padma Bhushan Recipient, Dies At 72
US News
  1. Chief Of Staff, Border Czar And More To Come - What's Trump 2.0 Looking Like?
  2. Donald Trump Sweeps All 7 Swing States With Arizona Win | US Election Results 2024
  3. After Trump's Win, South Korea's 4B Movement Finds Way In The US | What We Know
  4. Seattle: Man Stabs 9 People In Random Spree Over 2 Days, Arrested
  5. Who Is Susie Wiles, Trump's Campaign Manager & First Woman Chief Of Staff At White House
World News
  1. COP29 Kicks Off In Azerbaijan With Challenges From Trump Win And Climate Funding |Details
  2. Japan: Struggling Leader Ishiba Re-elected As Prime Minister
  3. Chief Of Staff, Border Czar And More To Come - What's Trump 2.0 Looking Like?
  4. Over 300 Protestors Arrested, Emergency Declared In Amsterdam Following Soccer Match Violence
  5. Another Typhoon Hits Storm-Weary Philippines, Thousands Evacuated
Latest Stories
  1. Netanyahu 'Okayed' Lebanon Pager Attacks As Israel Admits Its Role
  2. Sanjiv Khanna Sworn In As 51st Chief Justice Of India | All You Need To Know
  3. 'Hockey India League Experience Will Help Me Break Into Senior Team': Delhi SG Pipers' Rohit
  4. Horoscope For November 11, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  5. 'Simply False': Kremlin Shuts Down Reports Of Trump-Putin Phone Call
  6. Exploring Master Numbers: The Divine Power Of 11, 22, And 33
  7. Gautam Gambhir Press Conference Updates: Bumrah Will Lead In Perth If Rohit Not Available, Says IND Coach
  8. Weekly Horoscope For November 10th To November 16th: Discover The Astrological Predictions For Each Zodiac Sign