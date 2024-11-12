Joao Pereira Replaces Ruben Amorim As Sporting CP Head Coach

Sporting CP have confirmed Joao Pereira as the club's new head coach following Ruben Amorim's departure to Manchester United. (More Football News)
Pereira, who made 154 appearances across three different spells with Sporting, has put pen to paper on a deal that runs through until 2027 with the Primeira Liga champions.
The 40-year-old also appeared five times under Amorim during the 2020-21 season, a campaign that saw Sporting claim their first top-flight title in 19 years.
Pereira has previously managed Sporting's Under-23 side, taking charge of 53 games and winning 20 of those (D17 L16), averaging 1.45 points per match.
He most recently took charge of Sporting's B team, but oversaw just 11 matches, and he is relishing the opportunity of leading the first-team after the international break.
"As a player, Sporting gave me a lot, allowing me to play for the national team, join one of the best leagues in the world and return home twice," Pereira said.
"I only repaid them with a Super Cup and a national championship, which felt more like their gift to me.
"That’s something I regret, so as a coach I’d like to repay them with more titles because Sporting deserve it.
"If I had doubts and thought things might go wrong, I wouldn’t be here. It hasn’t even crossed my mind that it could go poorly.
"I know we’ll face challenges, but I believe it will go well."
But Pereira has a tough act to follow, with Amorim ending his glittering stint with the club on a high after a 4-2 win over Braga on Sunday.
Amorim won 164 of his 231 games in charge of Sporting, averaging a win percentage of 71%, which is a club record.
During his time in charge, only Manchester City (127) won more matches than his Sporting team (122) across Europe's top 10 leagues.
"I know this brings great responsibility, but that responsibility comes hand-in-hand with a strong ambition and motivation to continue making Sporting a winning club with a bright future.”
Pereira's first assignment will come in the Taca de Portugal against fourth-tier side Amarante on November 22, before welcoming Arsenal to the Estadio Jose Alvalade in the Champions League five days later.