Jamal Musiala Focused On 'Taking Steps Forward' Ahead Of 2026 FIFA World Cup

Musiala was on target in Bayern's 1-0 win over St. Pauli in the Bundesliga on Saturday, netting his fifth goal of the campaign in just eight league appearances

Jamal Musiala is focused on helping Germany qualify for the Nations League quarter-finals
Jamal Musiala said he remains focused on improving as a player after starring for Bayern Munich and Germany this season, with one eye on the 2026 World Cup. (More Football News

The 21-year-old has notched 13 goal contributions (nine goals, four assists) in all competitions for Vincent Kompany's side, with his impact on the side continuing to grow. 

Only Michael Olise (seven) and Harry Kane (16) have more goal involvements than Musiala (six) for Bayern in the Bundesliga this term. 

Musiala has also converted 89% of his big chances this season for Bayern in all competitions (8/9) - the best figure of all players from Europe's five major leagues with at least five big chances in 2024-25.

He has impressed on the international stage too. The midfielder notched four goal involvements (one goal, three assists) in Germany's 5-0 win over Hungary in September, becoming the youngest player to do so in a single game in the competition. 

After missing Germany's last Nations League fixtures through injury, Musiala is keen to continue his progression for his country. 

"The focus is to get better and keep putting in the work and not look around too much. For me it is important to take steps forward," Musiala said. 

"Last season I did that and maybe the goals and assists were missing a bit. I work on power, to be fit game after game.

"I want to have as few injuries as possible to make as many matches as possible."

"Over the years I have been looking less and less at all that," he said when asked about recent praise in the media. 

"I also do not do it when things are not going well. It is important in good times and bad times to have the same routine."

Germany take on Bosnia and Herzegovina on Saturday before travelling to Budapest three days later to square off against Hungary. 

Julian Nagelsmann's side have already qualified for the quarter-finals of the Nations League, sitting five points clear at the top of Group A3 with two games remaining. 

But Germany have struggled at major tournaments in recent years, falling in the quarter-finals at Euro 2024 to eventual champions Spain. 

They have also failed to get out of the group stages in the last two editions of the World Cup, though Musiala was confident about his side's chances at the 2026 tournament, which takes place across Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

"The Euro was not perfect as we all had wanted, but we still see the possibilities that are there," Musiala said.

"We have a year and a half until the World Cup, and we can take steps forward.

"Learn the lessons from the past two tournaments and hopefully play a good World Cup," he added. 

