Jamal Musiala's stunning first-half finish powered undefeated Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich to a nervy 1-0 victory at St. Pauli on Saturday. (More Football News)
Bayern, fresh from their 1-0 Champions League win over Benfica courtesy of another Musiala goal, had the upper hand at the start.
St. Pauli, however, showed few nerves and gradually became more aggressive, carving out a couple of scoring chances of their own.
Bayern struck first, however, when Germany midfielder Musiala won possession before unleashing a ferocious shot from range that went in off the crossbar for his fifth league goal.
Promoted St. Pauli turned out to be a tough nut to crack with Bayern given little space to create chances in the second half and the hosts lurking on the break.
Victory leaves Bayern top on 26 points, six ahead of second-placed RB Leipzig, who host Borussia Monchengladbach later on Saturday.
Data Debrief: St. Pauli's scoring struggles
St. Pauli have failed to score at home across their opening five such matches in the Bundesliga, leaving them on a league-low seven goals in the competition overall.
That issue may not have been expected to change here, however, considering the hosts have only won one of their 11 home games in professional football against Bayern (D3 L9).
St. Pauli managed just three shots for their 0.08 expected goals tally (xG), failing to find the target with all of those in what proved to be another frustrating outing.