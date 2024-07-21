Ivan Rakitic Joins Croatian Club Hajduk Split After Six-month Saudi Spell

Ivan Rakitic has completed a permanent transfer to Hajduk Split following the termination of his contract by mutual consent at Al-Shabab. (More Football News)
Rakitic, who made eight appearances for Vitor Pereira's side, leaves the club six months after joining from Sevilla in the January transfer window.
The 36-year-old scored on his debut against Damac FC, but would miss much of the season through injury as Al-Shabab finished eighth in the league.
Rakitic, who was born in Switzerland, joins the 15-time Croatian Football League champions on a year-long deal, with the option of a further year.
The former Barcelona midfielder arrives at the club with great pedigree, having made 106 appearances for Croatia over a 12-year international career.
Rakitic was part of Zlatko Dalic's side that reached the World Cup final in 2018, and has won 16 honours throughout his professional career at club level.