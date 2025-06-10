Football

Italy Head Coach Hunt: Claudio Ranieri Turns Down Offer To Stay In New AS Roma Role

Claudio Ranieri came out of retirement to return to AS Roma in November 2024, guiding them to a fifth-placed finish in Serie A, having taken over a team who were 12th in the table after 12 games

Claudio Ranieri has turned down the Italy manager job
info_icon

Claudio Ranieri has turned down the opportunity to become Italy's new national team head coach following Luciano Spalletti's surprise sacking. 

Spalletti announced in a pre-match press conference that he had been relieved of his duties after a 3-0 defeat to Norway in the Azzurri's first game of their World Cup qualifying campaign.

The 66-year-old took charge of his final game on Sunday, leading the Azzurri to a 2-0 victory over Moldova as Giacomo Raspadori and Andrea Cambiaso scored in either half. 

Spalletti won 12 of his 24 games at the helm (D6 L6), overseeing a disappointing Euro 2024 campaign that saw Italy's title defence end at the last-16 stage against Switzerland. 

Ranieri came out of retirement to return to Roma last November, guiding them to a fifth-placed finish in Serie A, having taken over a team who were 12th in the table after 12 games.

Indeed, since early 2025, only Barcelona (50) collected more points than Roma (49) in the top five major European leagues. 

Following the season's end and the appointment of Gian Piero Gasperini as Roma's new boss, the club officially promoted Ranieri to manager and senior advisor to the ownership.

After being linked with the Italy job, Ranieri has moved to rule himself out.

"I'd like to thank president [Gabriele] Gravina for the opportunity, a great honour, but I have reflected and decided to remain at Roma's disposal in my new position completely," Ranieri told Italian news outlet ANSA.

"The Friedkins have given me their full support and backing for whatever decision I have taken regarding the national team, but the decision is mine alone."

