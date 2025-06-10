Football

Italy 2-0 Moldova, FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers: Luciano Spalletti Gets Parting Gift

With a parting gift for Luciano Spalletti, Italy beat Moldova 2-0 on Tuesday (June 10, 2025) for their first points in the beleaguered team’s attempt to reach the FIFA World Cup for the first time since 2014. Spalletti was informed ahead of the game in Reggio Emilia that he would be losing his job as Italy coach in the wake of the team’s 3-0 loss in Norway last week, which marked a dreadful way to begin their qualifying campaign for the 2026 World Cup. Goals by Giacomo Raspadiro and Andrea Cambiaso meant Spalletti at least departed with a victory.