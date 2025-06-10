Italy's Mateo Retegui, right, and Moldova's Victor Mudrac in action during the World Cup 2026 qualifiers soccer match between Italy and Moldova at the Mapei Stadium, Reggio Emilia, Italy.
Italy's coach Luciano Spalletti during the World Cup 2026 qualifiers soccer match between Italy and Moldova at the Mapei Stadium, Reggio Emilia, Italy.
Italy's Mateo Reteguiand and Moldova's Sergiu Platica, right, in action during the World Cup 2026 qualifiers soccer match between Italy and Moldova at the Mapei Stadium, Reggio Emilia, Italy.
Italy's Andrea Cambiaso, left, celebrates scoring with Mateo Retegui during the World Cup 2026 qualifiers soccer match between Italy and Moldova at the Mapei Stadium, Reggio Emilia, Italy.
Italy's coach Luciano Spalletti gestures on the sidelines during the World Cup 2026 qualifiers soccer match between Italy and Moldova at the Mapei Stadium, Reggio Emilia, Italy.
Italy's Andrea Cambiaso and Moldova's Stefan Bodisteanu, left, in action during the World Cup 2026 qualifiers soccer match between Italy and Moldova at the Mapei Stadium, Reggio Emilia, Italy.
Italy's Davide Frattesi, center left, and Moldova's Daniel Dumbravanu in action during the World Cup 2026 qualifiers soccer match between Italy and Moldova at the Mapei Stadium, Reggio Emilia, Italy.
Italy's Giacomo Raspadori celebrates scoring during the World Cup 2026 qualifiers soccer match between Italy and Moldova at the Mapei Stadium, Reggio Emilia, Italy.
Moldova's Virgiliu Postolachi, right, and Italy's Alessandro Bastoni in action during the World Cup 2026 qualifiers soccer match between Italy and Moldova at the Mapei Stadium, Reggio Emilia, Italy.
Moldova's Mihail Caimacov is challenged by Italy's Luca Ranieri, front, and Federico Dimarco during the World Cup 2026 qualifiers soccer match between Italy and Moldova at the Mapei Stadium, Reggio Emilia, Italy.