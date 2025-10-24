Punjab FC Sign Brazilian Defender Pablo Santos Before Start Of Super Cup 2025

Punjab FC secured veteran Brazilian defender Pablo Renan dos Santos on a one-year deal from Armenian side FC Noah ahead of the Indian Super Cup 2025

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
ISL Side Punjab FC Sign Renan Dos Santos before Super Cup 2025
File photo of Pabo Renan dos Santos in action for Saudi club Al-Raed. | Photo: Instagram/pablo_renansantos
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Pablo Renan dos Santos joins Punjab FC on a one-year deal

  • The 33-year-old defender aims for success in Indian Super Cup

  • Pablo's experience spans multiple leagues across several countries

Indian Super League side Punjab FC confirmed the signing of veteran Brazilian centre-back Pablo Renan dos Santos on a one-year deal, effective Friday, October 24. The 33-year-old joins on a free transfer, coming ahead of the Indian Super Cup 2025, which starts in Goa on October 25.

This marks Punjab FC's second overseas signing this week, as the ISL side had signed Spanish midfielder Dani Ramirez on October 22.

Pablo's Diverse Playing Journey

Pablo Renan dos Santos, known simply as Pablo, has a wide-ranging career across several countries. After starting his career with his domestic club Paysandu, he played there for six seasons in Brazil's second and third tiers.

His career then includes a 2017 move to Europe, where he signed with Portuguese Primeira Liga side CS Maritimo and made 25 appearances. His strong performances there earned him a five-year deal with SC Braga in 2018.

While at Braga, Pablo gained valuable experience through several high-profile loan spells at Rubin Kazan in Russia, Hatayspor in Turkey, and Moreirense in Portugal. Following his time in Turkey and Portugal, Pablo moved to the Middle East, featuring for Al Raed in the Saudi Pro League during the 2022-23 season.

Related Content
Related Content

Most recently, he played for Armenian Premier League side FC Noah, where his attacking output was notable, scoring four goals in 13 appearances.

Pablo Ready For 'Big Season' With Punjab FC

Pablo expressed his readiness for this new challenge in India. "Punjab FC is ready for a big season, and I'm here to fight for the badge, the team, and the supporters who believe in us," he said. "I'm ready to embrace the challenge here in India."

Nikolaos Topoliatis, Technical Director of Punjab FC, welcomed the signing and said, "We are extremely pleased to secure the signing of Pablo Renan dos Santos. Adding a centre-back of Pablo's quality and experience was a top priority for us. He brings exceptional defensive leadership, positional awareness, and composure under pressure."

(With PTI Inputs)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Pride At Stake For Eliminated Opponents In Colombo

  2. ICC Women's World Cup 2025: India Become Fourth Team To Qualify For Semifinals

  3. India Vs Australia Preview 3rd ODI: Men In Blue Seek To Avoid Whitewash In Ro-Ko's Swansong Down Under

  4. IND-W Vs NZ-W, Women's World Cup: Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal Shatter Records In 212-Run Opening Stand

  5. Shashi Tharoor Reacts To India’s Loss Against Australia In 2nd ODI, Says Team Selection Cost The Game

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

  2. Six Kings Slam: Sinner Relishing Semi-Final Clash With Djokovic After Beating Tsitsipas

  3. Naomi Osaka Battles Past Suzan Lamens To Reach Japan Open Quarter-Finals

  4. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  5. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

Badminton News

  1. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  2. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  3. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ardianto-Hidayat Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Pair Win Tight Battle To Move To Semi-Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Modi Skips ASEAN Summit In KL For Second Time

  2. Uttarakhand Weather Update: Rain and Snowfall Alert in Six Districts

  3. The Great Nicobar Catastrophe

  4. Adhocism at the Helm: How Himachal’s Top Bureaucracy Slipped into A Governance Experiment

  5. Suspected IED Blast on Assam Rail Track Disrupts Services; One Person Identified, Says CM Sarma

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  2. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  3. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  4. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

  5. Trump Claims Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict Will Be An ‘Easy One’ To Solve

World News

  1. Indian-origin NY Resident Arrested For $50,000 State Fund Theft While Holding Two Jobs

  2. 3 Security Personnel, 11 Insurgents Killed In Separate Clashes In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  3. EU And U.S. Impose New Sanctions On Russia To Pressure Putin Over Ukraine War

  4. King Charles Makes Historic Visit to Vatican, Joins Pope Leo XIV for Prayers at Sistine Chapel

  5. Fact Check: No, Iran Has Not Repealed Its Hijab Ban

Latest Stories

  1. Will Alia Bhatt Join Maddock Horror Comedy Universe With Chamunda? Here's What Amar Kaushik Has To Say

  2. Jammu And Kashmir Votes For Four Rajya Sabha Seats Amid First Poll Since Article 370 Abrogation

  3. Karnataka Rains: Orange Alert for Coastal Regions; Heavy Rainfall Expected Through October 25

  4. Blackmail OTT Release: When And Where To Watch GV Prakash Kumar's Crime Thriller

  5. India Vs Australia Preview 3rd ODI: Men In Blue Seek To Avoid Whitewash In Ro-Ko's Swansong Down Under

  6. Bihar Election PM Modi: NDA Meaning Guarantee For Development

  7. Is There Any Solution To Delhi’s Pollution?

  8. 2025 Bihar Elections: What’s The Bihar Model?