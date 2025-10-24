Punjab FC Sign Brazilian Defender Pablo Santos Before Start Of Super Cup 2025

Pablo Renan dos Santos joins Punjab FC on a one-year deal
The 33-year-old defender aims for success in Indian Super Cup
Pablo's experience spans multiple leagues across several countries
Indian Super League side Punjab FC confirmed the signing of veteran Brazilian centre-back Pablo Renan dos Santos on a one-year deal, effective Friday, October 24. The 33-year-old joins on a free transfer, coming ahead of the Indian Super Cup 2025, which starts in Goa on October 25.
This marks Punjab FC's second overseas signing this week, as the ISL side had signed Spanish midfielder Dani Ramirez on October 22.
Pablo's Diverse Playing Journey
Pablo Renan dos Santos, known simply as Pablo, has a wide-ranging career across several countries. After starting his career with his domestic club Paysandu, he played there for six seasons in Brazil's second and third tiers.
His career then includes a 2017 move to Europe, where he signed with Portuguese Primeira Liga side CS Maritimo and made 25 appearances. His strong performances there earned him a five-year deal with SC Braga in 2018.
While at Braga, Pablo gained valuable experience through several high-profile loan spells at Rubin Kazan in Russia, Hatayspor in Turkey, and Moreirense in Portugal. Following his time in Turkey and Portugal, Pablo moved to the Middle East, featuring for Al Raed in the Saudi Pro League during the 2022-23 season.
Most recently, he played for Armenian Premier League side FC Noah, where his attacking output was notable, scoring four goals in 13 appearances.
Pablo Ready For 'Big Season' With Punjab FC
Pablo expressed his readiness for this new challenge in India. "Punjab FC is ready for a big season, and I'm here to fight for the badge, the team, and the supporters who believe in us," he said. "I'm ready to embrace the challenge here in India."
Nikolaos Topoliatis, Technical Director of Punjab FC, welcomed the signing and said, "We are extremely pleased to secure the signing of Pablo Renan dos Santos. Adding a centre-back of Pablo's quality and experience was a top priority for us. He brings exceptional defensive leadership, positional awareness, and composure under pressure."
